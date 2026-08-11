Dividend investors tracking defence stocks have another date to mark on their calendar this week.

Hindustan Aeronautics, the country’s defence manufacturer, has put a number on the table for its shareholders this year, a payout that works out to twice the face value of every share they hold.

HAL Dividend 2026: What shareholders are being offered

The company has proposed Rs 10 for every equity share of Rs 5 face value, which in percentage terms comes to 200%.

This is not pocket change spread across a small base. HAL sits in the BSE 100 index and carries Maharatna status, the highest rank given to state-run companies.

The final word, however, rests with shareholders, who will vote on the proposal at the company’s 63rd Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 28, 2026, conducted online through video conferencing.

HAL Dividend 2026: Record date fixed

Before any money changes hands, HAL needs to know exactly who qualifies. The company has set August 14, as the cut-off date for dividend eligibility.

Anyone holding HAL shares in their account as of that date would receive the payout.

HAL Dividend 2026: When the payment actually lands

Approval at the AGM does not mean instant credit to bank accounts.

Company rules give HAL up to 30 days from the date shareholders sign off to actually release the funds, so investors should expect the amount sometime in the second half of September, going by the current timeline.

HAL Dividend 2026: How much has the defence PSU paid?

HAL has maintained a regular dividend payout through both interim and final dividends.

The company had already paid an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share in 2026, with February 18 as the record date.

HAL paid a final dividend of Rs 15 per share in 2025. This was after an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.

The previous year also saw two payouts. HAL paid a final dividend of Rs 13 per share in 2024, following an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share.

The latest Rs 10 final dividend therefore adds another payout to the company’s dividend history.

HAL Q1 results: Another key event ahead

The dividend is not the only event investors will be watching. HAL is scheduled to announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY27 on August 12. That puts the results just ahead of the August 14 record date.

HAL stock performance

On the price front, the stock has moved up 5% over the last five trading days and 8% over the past month. Stretch the timeline to six months and the gain reads 18%, while over a full year it stands at 10%.

For 2026 so far, the stock has added 11%. The company currently carries a market capitalisation of around Rs 3.27 lakh crore and trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85.