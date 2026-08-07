What is the share price of H S India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for H S India is ₹11.02 as on .

What kind of stock is H S India? The H S India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of H S India? The market cap of H S India is ₹17.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of H S India? Today’s highest and lowest price of H S India are ₹11.24 and ₹10.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of H S India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which H S India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of H S India is ₹15.00 and 52-week low of H S India is ₹8.35 as on .

How has the H S India performed historically in terms of returns? The H S India has shown returns of -0.72% over the past day, -1.96% for the past month, -0.72% over 3 months, -21.29% over 1 year, -3.41% across 3 years, and 12.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of H S India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of H S India are 9.98 and 0.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global