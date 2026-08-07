Here's the live share price of H S India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|H S India
|0.36
|-1.96
|-0.72
|-4.59
|-21.29
|-3.41
|12.23
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, H S India has declined 21.29% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, H S India has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.93
|11.03
|10
|11.04
|11.04
|20
|11.1
|11.1
|50
|11.38
|11.21
|100
|11.05
|11.35
|200
|11.85
|11.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, H S India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|H S India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|H S India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|H S India - Standalone Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|H S India - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING NO. 2026-27/2
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:52 PM IST IST
|H S India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting No. 2026-27/2
Source: Dion Global
H S India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100MH1989PLC053417 and registration number is 053417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for H S India is ₹11.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The H S India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of H S India is ₹17.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of H S India are ₹11.24 and ₹10.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which H S India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of H S India is ₹15.00 and 52-week low of H S India is ₹8.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The H S India has shown returns of -0.72% over the past day, -1.96% for the past month, -0.72% over 3 months, -21.29% over 1 year, -3.41% across 3 years, and 12.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of H S India are 9.98 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global