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H S India Share Price

NSE
BSE

H S INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of H S India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.02 Closed
-0.72₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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H S India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.81₹11.24
₹11.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.35₹15.00
₹11.02
Open Price
₹11.10
Prev. Close
₹11.10
Volume
4,439

Source: Dion Global

H S India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
H S India		0.36-1.96-0.72-4.59-21.29-3.4112.23
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, H S India has declined 21.29% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, H S India has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

H S India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

H S India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.9311.03
1011.0411.04
2011.111.1
5011.3811.21
10011.0511.35
20011.8511.86

Source: Dion Global

H S India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, H S India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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H S India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTH S India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 06, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTH S India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTH S India - Standalone Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 06, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTH S India - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING NO. 2026-27/2
Jul 27, 2026, 04:52 PM IST ISTH S India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting No. 2026-27/2

Source: Dion Global

About H S India

H S India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100MH1989PLC053417 and registration number is 053417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Radheyshyam Bansal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pushpendra Radheshyam Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Pushpendra Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Mehul Narendrakumar Hingu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Parasram Mistry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adityabhai Jagdishbhai Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on H S India Share Price

What is the share price of H S India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for H S India is ₹11.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is H S India?

The H S India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of H S India?

The market cap of H S India is ₹17.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of H S India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of H S India are ₹11.24 and ₹10.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of H S India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which H S India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of H S India is ₹15.00 and 52-week low of H S India is ₹8.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the H S India performed historically in terms of returns?

The H S India has shown returns of -0.72% over the past day, -1.96% for the past month, -0.72% over 3 months, -21.29% over 1 year, -3.41% across 3 years, and 12.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of H S India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of H S India are 9.98 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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