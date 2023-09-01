Follow Us

H S INDIA LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.52 Closed
-0.6-0.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

H S India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.06₹11.58
₹11.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.41₹17.90
₹11.52
Open Price
₹11.06
Prev. Close
₹11.59
Volume
4,622

H S India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.71
  • R211.91
  • R312.23
  • Pivot
    11.39
  • S111.19
  • S210.87
  • S310.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.411.49
  • 109.4811.48
  • 209.411.52
  • 509.2911.57
  • 1008.9811.46
  • 2008.5911.02

H S India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.52-3.602.3116.0126.73121.5429.15
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

H S India Ltd. Share Holdings

H S India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About H S India Ltd.

H S India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100MH1989PLC053417 and registration number is 053417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants without bars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Bansal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pushpendra Radheshyam Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Parasram Mistry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adityabhai Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on H S India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of H S India Ltd.?

The market cap of H S India Ltd. is ₹18.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of H S India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of H S India Ltd. is 38.53 and PB ratio of H S India Ltd. is 0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of H S India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for H S India Ltd. is ₹11.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of H S India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which H S India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of H S India Ltd. is ₹17.90 and 52-week low of H S India Ltd. is ₹8.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

