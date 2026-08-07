Here's the live share price of H. R. Hygiene Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, H. R. Hygiene Products has declined 9.73% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, H. R. Hygiene Products has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.31
|0
|10
|17.16
|0
|20
|8.58
|0
|50
|3.43
|0
|100
|1.72
|0
|200
|0.86
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:22 PM IST IST
|H. R. Hygiene Produc - Listing of Equity Shares of H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd
Source: Dion Global
H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999GJ2016PLC093028 and registration number is 093028. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for H. R. Hygiene Products is ₹79.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The H. R. Hygiene Products is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of H. R. Hygiene Products is ₹180.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of H. R. Hygiene Products are ₹83.40 and ₹79.41.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which H. R. Hygiene Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of H. R. Hygiene Products is ₹91.00 and 52-week low of H. R. Hygiene Products is ₹83.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The H. R. Hygiene Products has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -9.73% for the past month, -9.73% over 3 months, -9.73% over 1 year, -3.35% across 3 years, and -2.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of H. R. Hygiene Products are 0.00 and 3.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global