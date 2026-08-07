What is the share price of H. R. Hygiene Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for H. R. Hygiene Products is ₹79.41 as on .

What kind of stock is H. R. Hygiene Products? The H. R. Hygiene Products is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of H. R. Hygiene Products? The market cap of H. R. Hygiene Products is ₹180.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of H. R. Hygiene Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of H. R. Hygiene Products are ₹83.40 and ₹79.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of H. R. Hygiene Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which H. R. Hygiene Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of H. R. Hygiene Products is ₹91.00 and 52-week low of H. R. Hygiene Products is ₹83.58 as on .

How has the H. R. Hygiene Products performed historically in terms of returns? The H. R. Hygiene Products has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -9.73% for the past month, -9.73% over 3 months, -9.73% over 1 year, -3.35% across 3 years, and -2.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of H. R. Hygiene Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of H. R. Hygiene Products are 0.00 and 3.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global