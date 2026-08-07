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H. R. Hygiene Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

H. R. HYGIENE PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care

Here's the live share price of H. R. Hygiene Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹79.41 Closed
-4.99₹ -4.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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H. R. Hygiene Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.41₹83.40
₹79.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.58₹91.00
₹79.41
Open Price
₹79.41
Prev. Close
₹83.58
Volume
1,34,400

Source: Dion Global

H. R. Hygiene Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, H. R. Hygiene Products has declined 9.73% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, H. R. Hygiene Products has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

H. R. Hygiene Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

H. R. Hygiene Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.310
1017.160
208.580
503.430
1001.720
2000.860

Source: Dion Global

H. R. Hygiene Products Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
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Top Retirement-Pension Funds

H. R. Hygiene Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:22 PM IST ISTH. R. Hygiene Produc - Listing of Equity Shares of H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About H. R. Hygiene Products

H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999GJ2016PLC093028 and registration number is 093028. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hemalbhai Babubhai Borsadiya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kishorbhai Sheradia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sheradia Parth Damjibhai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Borsadiya Binita Hemalbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Sureshbhai Govani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyotiben Hemal Vekariya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on H. R. Hygiene Products Share Price

What is the share price of H. R. Hygiene Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for H. R. Hygiene Products is ₹79.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is H. R. Hygiene Products?

The H. R. Hygiene Products is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of H. R. Hygiene Products?

The market cap of H. R. Hygiene Products is ₹180.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of H. R. Hygiene Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of H. R. Hygiene Products are ₹83.40 and ₹79.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of H. R. Hygiene Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which H. R. Hygiene Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of H. R. Hygiene Products is ₹91.00 and 52-week low of H. R. Hygiene Products is ₹83.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the H. R. Hygiene Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The H. R. Hygiene Products has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -9.73% for the past month, -9.73% over 3 months, -9.73% over 1 year, -3.35% across 3 years, and -2.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of H. R. Hygiene Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of H. R. Hygiene Products are 0.00 and 3.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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