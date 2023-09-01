Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.11
|3.26
|1.41
|8.13
|-12.38
|410.47
|118.20
|8.49
|20.51
|32.14
|30.21
|26.30
|600.55
|457.97
|8.11
|22.57
|23.22
|27.05
|7.44
|511.90
|485.22
|4.59
|8.37
|19.07
|26.00
|19.74
|140.13
|79.78
|0.49
|13.77
|29.25
|85.35
|51.34
|240.93
|210.40
|11.85
|30.46
|25.37
|49.55
|40.07
|701.15
|231.94
|3.60
|4.36
|14.57
|45.95
|7.79
|895.11
|633.92
|10.24
|3.88
|12.11
|11.26
|-8.90
|144.55
|27.75
|5.42
|-3.41
|10.06
|27.29
|-9.49
|29.60
|-13.02
|4.18
|9.55
|2.09
|15.90
|-28.91
|311.27
|425.34
|-0.94
|-3.27
|-15.99
|-9.13
|-45.57
|79.46
|50.21
|0.08
|-0.75
|-16.64
|-50.44
|-17.33
|791.53
|1,170.53
|7.99
|7.30
|50.20
|56.67
|34.94
|346.30
|110.30
|4.40
|19.42
|11.35
|31.83
|-11.60
|562.64
|236.40
|18.58
|13.07
|18.89
|22.90
|-6.98
|389.39
|111.96
|-4.23
|-1.45
|-8.13
|-11.83
|-15.92
|114.83
|-34.73
|5.83
|0.07
|28.58
|23.10
|-25.13
|123.01
|31.63
|8.08
|0.87
|27.72
|35.20
|-2.11
|70.97
|-49.77
|-0.46
|5.90
|1.65
|12.39
|-23.58
|244.80
|157.31
|-1.81
|-4.05
|10.17
|1.81
|-35.21
|1,301.11
|154.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101HR1981PLC012274 and registration number is 012274. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹38.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is -2.17 and PB ratio of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is 2.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹96.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹133.00 and 52-week low of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹74.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.