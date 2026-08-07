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H P Cotton Textiles Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

H P COTTON TEXTILES MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of H P Cotton Textiles Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹102.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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H P Cotton Textiles Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.00₹102.00
₹102.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹93.01₹132.00
₹102.00
Open Price
₹102.00
Prev. Close
₹102.00
Volume
401

Source: Dion Global

H P Cotton Textiles Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
H P Cotton Textiles Mills		0.79-4.27-6.21-5.421.982.900.82
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, H P Cotton Textiles Mills has gained 1.98% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, H P Cotton Textiles Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

H P Cotton Textiles Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

H P Cotton Textiles Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5103.03102.51
10101.52102.25
20101.99102.17
50103.1103.17
100105.49104.37
200105.42105.67

Source: Dion Global

H P Cotton Textiles Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, H P Cotton Textiles Mills saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.90%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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H P Cotton Textiles Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTH P Cotton Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTH P Cotton Textiles - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTH P Cotton Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTH P Cotton Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financ
Jul 07, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTH P Cotton Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About H P Cotton Textiles Mills

H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101HR1981PLC012274 and registration number is 012274. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 131.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kailash Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Raghav Kumar Agarwal
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Ritu Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Sumatilal Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Jhunjhunwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on H P Cotton Textiles Mills Share Price

What is the share price of H P Cotton Textiles Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for H P Cotton Textiles Mills is ₹102.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is H P Cotton Textiles Mills?

The H P Cotton Textiles Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of H P Cotton Textiles Mills?

The market cap of H P Cotton Textiles Mills is ₹40.00 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of H P Cotton Textiles Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of H P Cotton Textiles Mills are ₹102.00 and ₹102.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of H P Cotton Textiles Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which H P Cotton Textiles Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of H P Cotton Textiles Mills is ₹132.00 and 52-week low of H P Cotton Textiles Mills is ₹93.01 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the H P Cotton Textiles Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The H P Cotton Textiles Mills has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.27% for the past month, -6.21% over 3 months, 1.98% over 1 year, 2.9% across 3 years, and 0.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of H P Cotton Textiles Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of H P Cotton Textiles Mills are 13.47 and 2.07 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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