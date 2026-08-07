Here's the live share price of H P Cotton Textiles Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|H P Cotton Textiles Mills
|0.79
|-4.27
|-6.21
|-5.42
|1.98
|2.90
|0.82
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, H P Cotton Textiles Mills has gained 1.98% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, H P Cotton Textiles Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|103.03
|102.51
|10
|101.52
|102.25
|20
|101.99
|102.17
|50
|103.1
|103.17
|100
|105.49
|104.37
|200
|105.42
|105.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, H P Cotton Textiles Mills saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.90%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|H P Cotton Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|H P Cotton Textiles - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|H P Cotton Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|H P Cotton Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financ
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|H P Cotton Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101HR1981PLC012274 and registration number is 012274. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 131.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for H P Cotton Textiles Mills is ₹102.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The H P Cotton Textiles Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of H P Cotton Textiles Mills is ₹40.00 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of H P Cotton Textiles Mills are ₹102.00 and ₹102.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which H P Cotton Textiles Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of H P Cotton Textiles Mills is ₹132.00 and 52-week low of H P Cotton Textiles Mills is ₹93.01 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The H P Cotton Textiles Mills has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.27% for the past month, -6.21% over 3 months, 1.98% over 1 year, 2.9% across 3 years, and 0.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of H P Cotton Textiles Mills are 13.47 and 2.07 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global