What is the share price of H P Cotton Textiles Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for H P Cotton Textiles Mills is ₹102.00 as on .

What kind of stock is H P Cotton Textiles Mills? The H P Cotton Textiles Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of H P Cotton Textiles Mills? The market cap of H P Cotton Textiles Mills is ₹40.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of H P Cotton Textiles Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of H P Cotton Textiles Mills are ₹102.00 and ₹102.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of H P Cotton Textiles Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which H P Cotton Textiles Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of H P Cotton Textiles Mills is ₹132.00 and 52-week low of H P Cotton Textiles Mills is ₹93.01 as on .

How has the H P Cotton Textiles Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The H P Cotton Textiles Mills has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.27% for the past month, -6.21% over 3 months, 1.98% over 1 year, 2.9% across 3 years, and 0.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of H P Cotton Textiles Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of H P Cotton Textiles Mills are 13.47 and 2.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global