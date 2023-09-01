What is the Market Cap of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd.? The market cap of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹38.04 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is -2.17 and PB ratio of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is 2.93 as on .

What is the share price of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹96.99 as on .