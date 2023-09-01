Follow Us

H P COTTON TEXTILES MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹96.99 Closed
1.451.39
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.06₹98.67
₹96.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.10₹133.00
₹96.99
Open Price
₹98.67
Prev. Close
₹95.60
Volume
2,787

H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R199.42
  • R2101.85
  • R3105.03
  • Pivot
    96.24
  • S193.81
  • S290.63
  • S388.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5118.2494.8
  • 10119.6794.13
  • 20120.4393.87
  • 50117.1994.15
  • 100119.9995
  • 200134.3398.86

H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.113.261.418.13-12.38410.47118.20
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd.

H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101HR1981PLC012274 and registration number is 012274. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kailash Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Raghav Kumar Agarwal
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Ritu Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parshotam Das Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Sumatilal Sheth
    Independent Director

FAQs on H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹38.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is -2.17 and PB ratio of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is 2.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹96.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹133.00 and 52-week low of H P Cotton Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹74.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

