Here's the live share price of Gyan Developers & Builders along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gyan Developers & Builders
|-0.04
|16.33
|37.76
|46.93
|-20.54
|101.19
|81.49
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gyan Developers & Builders has declined 20.54% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Gyan Developers & Builders has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|54.46
|54.47
|10
|53.17
|53.02
|20
|49.23
|50.94
|50
|49.24
|48.13
|100
|43.56
|45.6
|200
|42
|43.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gyan Developers & Builders remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|Gyan Developers - Revised Intimation Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Gyan Developers - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Gyan Developers - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Gyan Developers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Gyan Developers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Endi
Source: Dion Global
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101TN1992PLC022624 and registration number is 022624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gyan Developers & Builders is ₹55.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gyan Developers & Builders is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gyan Developers & Builders is ₹16.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gyan Developers & Builders are ₹55.13 and ₹55.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gyan Developers & Builders stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gyan Developers & Builders is ₹75.64 and 52-week low of Gyan Developers & Builders is ₹27.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gyan Developers & Builders has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, 16.33% for the past month, 37.76% over 3 months, -20.54% over 1 year, 101.19% across 3 years, and 81.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gyan Developers & Builders are -93.28 and 3.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global