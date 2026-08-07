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Gyan Developers & Builders Share Price

NSE
BSE

GYAN DEVELOPERS & BUILDERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Gyan Developers & Builders along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹55.13 Closed
-0.04₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gyan Developers & Builders Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.13₹55.13
₹55.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.62₹75.64
₹55.13
Open Price
₹55.13
Prev. Close
₹55.15
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

Gyan Developers & Builders Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gyan Developers & Builders		-0.0416.3337.7646.93-20.54101.1981.49
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gyan Developers & Builders has declined 20.54% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Gyan Developers & Builders has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Gyan Developers & Builders Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gyan Developers & Builders Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
554.4654.47
1053.1753.02
2049.2350.94
5049.2448.13
10043.5645.6
2004243.34

Source: Dion Global

Gyan Developers & Builders Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gyan Developers & Builders remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gyan Developers & Builders Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTGyan Developers - Revised Intimation Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 16, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTGyan Developers - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 16, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTGyan Developers - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
Jul 11, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTGyan Developers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTGyan Developers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Endi

Source: Dion Global

About Gyan Developers & Builders

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101TN1992PLC022624 and registration number is 022624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T Ashok Raj
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. M Sunita Mahendar Raj
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nihal Chand
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Gyan Developers & Builders Share Price

What is the share price of Gyan Developers & Builders?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gyan Developers & Builders is ₹55.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gyan Developers & Builders?

The Gyan Developers & Builders is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gyan Developers & Builders?

The market cap of Gyan Developers & Builders is ₹16.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gyan Developers & Builders?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gyan Developers & Builders are ₹55.13 and ₹55.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gyan Developers & Builders?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gyan Developers & Builders stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gyan Developers & Builders is ₹75.64 and 52-week low of Gyan Developers & Builders is ₹27.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gyan Developers & Builders performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gyan Developers & Builders has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, 16.33% for the past month, 37.76% over 3 months, -20.54% over 1 year, 101.19% across 3 years, and 81.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gyan Developers & Builders?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gyan Developers & Builders are -93.28 and 3.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gyan Developers & Builders News

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