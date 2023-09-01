Follow Us

GYAN DEVELOPERS & BUILDERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.77 Closed
00
As on Aug 7, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.77₹6.77
₹6.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.79₹6.77
₹6.77
Open Price
₹6.77
Prev. Close
₹6.77
Volume
0

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.77
  • R26.77
  • R36.77
  • Pivot
    6.77
  • S16.77
  • S26.77
  • S36.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.136.44
  • 105.326.11
  • 204.875.73
  • 504.855.22
  • 1004.265.05
  • 2005.295.24

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.9627.2627.74125.677.97
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd. Share Holdings

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd.

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101TN1992PLC022624 and registration number is 022624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T Ashok Raj
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Mahendar Raj
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. J Chandra Sekar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. S Vijayan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd.?

The market cap of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd. is ₹2.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd. is -1.2 and PB ratio of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd. is 0.55 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the share price of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd. is ₹6.77 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd. is ₹6.77 and 52-week low of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd. is ₹4.79 as on Aug 07, 2023.

