What is the share price of Gyan Developers & Builders? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gyan Developers & Builders is ₹55.13 as on .

What kind of stock is Gyan Developers & Builders? The Gyan Developers & Builders is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gyan Developers & Builders? The market cap of Gyan Developers & Builders is ₹16.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gyan Developers & Builders? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gyan Developers & Builders are ₹55.13 and ₹55.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gyan Developers & Builders? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gyan Developers & Builders stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gyan Developers & Builders is ₹75.64 and 52-week low of Gyan Developers & Builders is ₹27.62 as on .

How has the Gyan Developers & Builders performed historically in terms of returns? The Gyan Developers & Builders has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, 16.33% for the past month, 37.76% over 3 months, -20.54% over 1 year, 101.19% across 3 years, and 81.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gyan Developers & Builders? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gyan Developers & Builders are -93.28 and 3.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global