Here's the live share price of GVP Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GVP Infotech
|-1.28
|0.43
|-1.42
|-13.90
|-23.23
|-19.46
|9.96
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.68
|17.01
|2.14
|-16.81
|-19.50
|-11.04
|-5.89
|Infosys
|3.98
|9.64
|1.07
|-21.51
|-18.22
|-5.51
|-6.71
|HCL Technologies
|0.72
|16.13
|14.64
|-15.32
|-8.06
|5.64
|5.25
|Wipro
|2.11
|8.40
|-4.98
|-18.49
|-22.61
|-3.02
|-8.87
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.99
|12.95
|12.90
|0.82
|10.32
|11.37
|4.90
|LTM
|6.79
|20.72
|9.60
|-17.21
|-7.53
|-2.64
|-0.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.99
|-1.34
|-8.43
|14.63
|45.05
|13.20
|7.72
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|5.53
|6.38
|24.28
|62.39
|37.72
|44.01
|21.50
|Persistent Systems
|-1.33
|12.08
|9.85
|-6.81
|5.64
|30.90
|28.46
|Coforge
|3.20
|17.13
|38.18
|14.63
|4.22
|21.57
|13.09
|Mphasis
|5.67
|4.23
|12.85
|-5.36
|-8.42
|2.03
|-1.74
|Tata Technologies
|16.74
|20.13
|38.70
|40.97
|30.62
|-12.73
|-7.84
|Hexaware Technologies
|0.53
|4.36
|22.59
|-6.19
|-22.13
|-9.53
|-5.83
|Tata Elxsi
|2.94
|1.99
|-12.02
|-27.75
|-35.53
|-19.24
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|11.13
|4.38
|-23.40
|-28.81
|-38.44
|-14.93
|-9.25
|TBO Tek
|5.21
|7.04
|27.32
|6.04
|18.09
|4.63
|2.75
|KPIT Technologies
|5.26
|12.00
|-12.83
|-34.66
|-47.92
|-18.20
|15.86
|Fractal Analytics
|0.70
|-2.83
|-25.77
|-3.48
|-3.48
|-1.17
|-0.71
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.41
|29.48
|127.95
|273.38
|481.56
|159.85
|116.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GVP Infotech has declined 23.23% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, GVP Infotech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.98
|7
|10
|6.88
|6.95
|20
|6.84
|6.91
|50
|6.78
|6.86
|100
|6.68
|7
|200
|7.66
|7.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GVP Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the GVP Infotech fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
GVP Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2011PLC221111 and registration number is 221111. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GVP Infotech is ₹6.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GVP Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of GVP Infotech is ₹113.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GVP Infotech are ₹7.05 and ₹6.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GVP Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GVP Infotech is ₹11.39 and 52-week low of GVP Infotech is ₹5.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GVP Infotech has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, -1.42% over 3 months, -23.23% over 1 year, -19.46% across 3 years, and 9.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GVP Infotech are 0.00 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global