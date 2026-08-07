What is the share price of GVP Infotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GVP Infotech is ₹6.94 as on .

What kind of stock is GVP Infotech? The GVP Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of GVP Infotech? The market cap of GVP Infotech is ₹113.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GVP Infotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of GVP Infotech are ₹7.05 and ₹6.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GVP Infotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GVP Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GVP Infotech is ₹11.39 and 52-week low of GVP Infotech is ₹5.22 as on .

How has the GVP Infotech performed historically in terms of returns? The GVP Infotech has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, -1.42% over 3 months, -23.23% over 1 year, -19.46% across 3 years, and 9.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GVP Infotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GVP Infotech are 0.00 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global