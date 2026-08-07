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GVP Infotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

GVP INFOTECH

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of GVP Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.94 Closed
0.58₹ 0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GVP Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.85₹7.05
₹6.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.22₹11.39
₹6.94
Open Price
₹6.90
Prev. Close
₹6.90
Volume
25,705

Source: Dion Global

GVP Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GVP Infotech		-1.280.43-1.42-13.90-23.23-19.469.96
Tata Consultancy Services		3.6817.012.14-16.81-19.50-11.04-5.89
Infosys		3.989.641.07-21.51-18.22-5.51-6.71
HCL Technologies		0.7216.1314.64-15.32-8.065.645.25
Wipro		2.118.40-4.98-18.49-22.61-3.02-8.87
Tech Mahindra		-0.9912.9512.900.8210.3211.374.90
LTM		6.7920.729.60-17.21-7.53-2.64-0.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.99-1.34-8.4314.6345.0513.207.72
Oracle Financial Services Software		5.536.3824.2862.3937.7244.0121.50
Persistent Systems		-1.3312.089.85-6.815.6430.9028.46
Coforge		3.2017.1338.1814.634.2221.5713.09
Mphasis		5.674.2312.85-5.36-8.422.03-1.74
Tata Technologies		16.7420.1338.7040.9730.62-12.73-7.84
Hexaware Technologies		0.534.3622.59-6.19-22.13-9.53-5.83
Tata Elxsi		2.941.99-12.02-27.75-35.53-19.24-2.40
Pine Labs		11.134.38-23.40-28.81-38.44-14.93-9.25
TBO Tek		5.217.0427.326.0418.094.632.75
KPIT Technologies		5.2612.00-12.83-34.66-47.92-18.2015.86
Fractal Analytics		0.70-2.83-25.77-3.48-3.48-1.17-0.71
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.4129.48127.95273.38481.56159.85116.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GVP Infotech has declined 23.23% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, GVP Infotech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).

GVP Infotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GVP Infotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.987
106.886.95
206.846.91
506.786.86
1006.687
2007.667.6

Source: Dion Global

GVP Infotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GVP Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GVP Infotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the GVP Infotech fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About GVP Infotech

GVP Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2011PLC221111 and registration number is 221111. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Ramnani
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Thakur
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Veena Pani Chaudhary
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dhaval Mistry
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Neelu Choudhary
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Prawincharan Dwary
    Independent Director

FAQs on GVP Infotech Share Price

What is the share price of GVP Infotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GVP Infotech is ₹6.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GVP Infotech?

The GVP Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of GVP Infotech?

The market cap of GVP Infotech is ₹113.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GVP Infotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GVP Infotech are ₹7.05 and ₹6.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GVP Infotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GVP Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GVP Infotech is ₹11.39 and 52-week low of GVP Infotech is ₹5.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GVP Infotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The GVP Infotech has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, -1.42% over 3 months, -23.23% over 1 year, -19.46% across 3 years, and 9.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GVP Infotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GVP Infotech are 0.00 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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