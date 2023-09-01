Follow Us

GVP INFOTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹18.05 Closed
1.690.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
GVP Infotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.85₹18.10
₹18.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.17₹44.00
₹18.05
Open Price
₹18.10
Prev. Close
₹17.75
Volume
2,11,516

GVP Infotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.18
  • R218.27
  • R318.43
  • Pivot
    18.02
  • S117.93
  • S217.77
  • S317.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 589.0717.16
  • 1084.3216.51
  • 2070.2215.81
  • 5038.5616.48
  • 10023.4918.87
  • 20020.3619.39

GVP Infotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.0639.38-7.91-52.31313.041,540.9164.99
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

GVP Infotech Ltd. Share Holdings

GVP Infotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Sep, 2022Board MeetingRevised Audited Results
16 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAllotment of Bonus shares

About GVP Infotech Ltd.

Fourth Dimension Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2011PLC221111 and registration number is 221111. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Ramnani
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Thakur
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Veena Pani Chaudhary
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dhaval Jitendrakumar Mistry
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Neelu Manroopji Choudhary
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Prawincharan Prafulcharan Dwary
    Independent Director

FAQs on GVP Infotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GVP Infotech Ltd.?

The market cap of GVP Infotech Ltd. is ₹293.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GVP Infotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GVP Infotech Ltd. is 58.0 and PB ratio of GVP Infotech Ltd. is 1.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GVP Infotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GVP Infotech Ltd. is ₹18.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GVP Infotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GVP Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GVP Infotech Ltd. is ₹44.00 and 52-week low of GVP Infotech Ltd. is ₹4.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

