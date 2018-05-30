GVK Power eyes one-time settlement with lenders

The company said it is confident that the government of India will continue to take necessary steps to improve the situation of natural gas. (Reuters)

GVK Power and Infrastructure is in talks with lenders to reach a one-time settlement (OTS) for two group companies —GVK Industries Ltd (GVKIL) and GVK Gautami Power Ltd (GVKGPL), the company said in its notes to accounts for the March quarter of FY18. OTS schemes are used by banks to recover dues from a defaulting entity by offering discounts on the total outstanding. GVK Power’s total debt stood at Rs 12,855 crore in FY18, according to Bloomberg. It reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 537 crore on the back of Rs 4,867 crore in revenues in FY18.

The company said, there has been certain uncertainty regarding availability of gas to power plants of GVK Industries (GVKIL), a subsidiary company, and GVK Gautami Power (GVKGPL), a jointly-controlled entity. These group companies have made losses of Rs 367.3 crore in FY18 (losses were at Rs 267 crore as on March 31, 2017). “The lenders have classified the loan balances of these group companies as non-performing assets,” the company said, adding that these group companies are working with the lenders for one time settlement proposal wherein the loans will be settled at the value of the plant to be realised on its sale to the AP DISCOM.

The company said it is confident that the government of India will continue to take necessary steps to improve the situation of natural gas. “Further, management, based on its rights under power purchase agreement to recover capacity charges and in the view of installing alternate fuel equipment and on the basis of aforesaid discussions, believes that these group companies continue to be in operation in foreseeable future despite continued losses or will be able to amicably settle the loan liability as part of one time settlement proposal,” it said.

The company also said that its project —GVK Power Goindwal Sahib (GVKPGSL) — was unable to run the plant at optimal capacity during financial year 2016-17 and 2017-18 primarily on account of low availability of fuel and hence defaulted on repayment of dues to lenders.

“Consequently, the lenders have classified the loan balances of GVKPGSL as non-performing assets (NPAs). GVKPGSL is currently working with lenders towards the resolution plan as required by the RBI notification dated February 12 on resolution of stressed assets,” it added.

According to the GVK Power, if a resolution plan is not implemented as per the timelines specified in the notification, lenders shall file insolvency application, singly or jointly, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, within 15 days from the expiry of the timeline.