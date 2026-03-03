Facebook Pixel Code
Gurunanak Agriculture India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GURUNANAK AGRICULTURE INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of Gurunanak Agriculture India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.40 Closed
-0.32₹ -0.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Gurunanak Agriculture India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.90₹31.40
₹31.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.00₹60.00
₹31.40
Open Price
₹30.90
Prev. Close
₹31.50
Volume
11,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gurunanak Agriculture India has declined 11.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.91%.

Gurunanak Agriculture India’s current P/E of 7.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Gurunanak Agriculture India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gurunanak Agriculture India		4.67-0.48-13.62-44.91-44.91-18.02-11.24
Escorts Kubota		-4.71-5.65-10.59-7.6215.2719.2120.42
HMT		21.4046.0629.4113.0529.5434.2918.55
VST Tillers Tractors		-3.84-3.89-0.0610.2576.8935.9624.24
Indo Farm Equipment		-6.23-23.06-34.40-44.39-30.32-21.48-13.51

Over the last one year, Gurunanak Agriculture India has declined 44.91% compared to peers like Escorts Kubota (15.27%), HMT (29.54%), VST Tillers Tractors (76.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Gurunanak Agriculture India has underperformed peers relative to Escorts Kubota (20.42%) and HMT (18.55%).

Gurunanak Agriculture India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Gurunanak Agriculture India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.3930.86
1030.430.73
2030.7730.85
5032.0831.93
10032.250
20016.120

Gurunanak Agriculture India Share Holding Pattern

Gurunanak Agriculture India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Gurunanak Agriculture India fact sheet for more information

About Gurunanak Agriculture India

Gurunanak Agriculture India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29253CT2010PLC016944 and registration number is 016944. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Tractors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Harjeet Singh
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Jaspreet Kaur
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamaljeet Singh Kalsi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nihal Chand Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashi Bhusan Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gurunanak Agriculture India Share Price

What is the share price of Gurunanak Agriculture India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gurunanak Agriculture India is ₹31.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gurunanak Agriculture India?

The Gurunanak Agriculture India is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gurunanak Agriculture India?

The market cap of Gurunanak Agriculture India is ₹37.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gurunanak Agriculture India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gurunanak Agriculture India are ₹31.40 and ₹30.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gurunanak Agriculture India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gurunanak Agriculture India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gurunanak Agriculture India is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Gurunanak Agriculture India is ₹27.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Gurunanak Agriculture India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gurunanak Agriculture India has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, -0.32% for the past month, 14.81% over 3 months, -44.91% over 1 year, -18.02% across 3 years, and -11.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gurunanak Agriculture India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gurunanak Agriculture India are 7.99 and 0.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Gurunanak Agriculture India News

