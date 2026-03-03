Here's the live share price of Gurunanak Agriculture India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gurunanak Agriculture India has declined 11.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.91%.
Gurunanak Agriculture India’s current P/E of 7.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gurunanak Agriculture India
|4.67
|-0.48
|-13.62
|-44.91
|-44.91
|-18.02
|-11.24
|Escorts Kubota
|-4.71
|-5.65
|-10.59
|-7.62
|15.27
|19.21
|20.42
|HMT
|21.40
|46.06
|29.41
|13.05
|29.54
|34.29
|18.55
|VST Tillers Tractors
|-3.84
|-3.89
|-0.06
|10.25
|76.89
|35.96
|24.24
|Indo Farm Equipment
|-6.23
|-23.06
|-34.40
|-44.39
|-30.32
|-21.48
|-13.51
Over the last one year, Gurunanak Agriculture India has declined 44.91% compared to peers like Escorts Kubota (15.27%), HMT (29.54%), VST Tillers Tractors (76.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Gurunanak Agriculture India has underperformed peers relative to Escorts Kubota (20.42%) and HMT (18.55%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.39
|30.86
|10
|30.4
|30.73
|20
|30.77
|30.85
|50
|32.08
|31.93
|100
|32.25
|0
|200
|16.12
|0
Gurunanak Agriculture India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29253CT2010PLC016944 and registration number is 016944. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Tractors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gurunanak Agriculture India is ₹31.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gurunanak Agriculture India is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Gurunanak Agriculture India is ₹37.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gurunanak Agriculture India are ₹31.40 and ₹30.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gurunanak Agriculture India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gurunanak Agriculture India is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Gurunanak Agriculture India is ₹27.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gurunanak Agriculture India has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, -0.32% for the past month, 14.81% over 3 months, -44.91% over 1 year, -18.02% across 3 years, and -11.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gurunanak Agriculture India are 7.99 and 0.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.