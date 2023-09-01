Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|01 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1939PLC002480 and registration number is 002480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. is ₹20.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. is -234.38 and PB ratio of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. is 4.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. is ₹57.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. is ₹97.80 and 52-week low of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. is ₹43.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.