Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GUJCHEM DISTILLERS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹57.00 Closed
-5-3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.00₹63.00
₹57.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.75₹97.80
₹57.00
Open Price
₹60.50
Prev. Close
₹60.00
Volume
12

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R161
  • R265
  • R367
  • Pivot
    59
  • S155
  • S253
  • S349

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 552.5361.67
  • 1051.9163.52
  • 2051.9966.78
  • 5051.9167.96
  • 10054.4765.69
  • 20051.7161.54

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-13.83-18.41-16.481.7910.47277.36472.58
6.036.506.533.25-21.0690.72331.48
7.011.670.36-1.15-17.8196.12862.73
4.84-5.143.9712.91-20.0277.4134.26
13.5210.6816.8414.45-9.5481.6581.65
4.711.245.351.63-36.00166.30287.32
-1.586.0422.4842.6065.98192.17247.71
-0.1811.146.3229.763.303.303.30
3.468.7627.3054.4398.48191.94115.90
5.302.588.5719.7911.582,188.645,722.20
6.46-5.96-14.0319.77-43.5375.6975.69
9.10-7.46-18.6123.42-16.53-62.55-15.74
-0.61-12.8010.8712.25-23.1730.3677.95
-4.9717.5350.8843.1121.35-39.71-39.71
2.9651.5248.4737.4516.13-9.19-90.00
10.34-3.381.1031.84-12.65382.71380.02
6.150.85-2.7922.27-22.25272.60121.43
0.8916.918.3338.6888.66470.80443.22
4.544.3325.2574.8196.84333.23703.62
0.92-5.77-5.6610.47-15.13607.97614.03

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
01 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Gujchem Distillers India Ltd.

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1939PLC002480 and registration number is 002480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sagar Samir Shah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Rajasvee Sagar Shah
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rameshbhai Chimanlal Dathia
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Barkha Balkrushnan Deshmukh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CEO

FAQs on Gujchem Distillers India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. is ₹20.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. is -234.38 and PB ratio of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. is 4.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. is ₹57.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. is ₹97.80 and 52-week low of Gujchem Distillers India Ltd. is ₹43.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

