What is the share price of Gujarat Toolroom? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Toolroom is ₹0.47 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Toolroom? The Gujarat Toolroom is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Toolroom? The market cap of Gujarat Toolroom is ₹65.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Toolroom? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Toolroom are ₹0.47 and ₹0.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Toolroom? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Toolroom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Toolroom is ₹1.08 and 52-week low of Gujarat Toolroom is ₹0.41 as on .

How has the Gujarat Toolroom performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Toolroom has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.62% for the past month, -24.19% over 3 months, -52.53% over 1 year, -32.56% across 3 years, and 29.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Toolroom? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Toolroom are 4.28 and 0.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global