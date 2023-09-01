Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45208GJ1983PLC006056 and registration number is 006056. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.