Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Rights issue &
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|05 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45208GJ1983PLC006056 and registration number is 006056. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is ₹70.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is 33.34 and PB ratio of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is 14.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is ₹12.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is ₹19.33 and 52-week low of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is ₹1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.