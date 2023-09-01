Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GUJARAT TOOLROOM LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.72 Closed
-1.93-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.72₹12.97
₹12.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.59₹19.33
₹12.72
Open Price
₹12.97
Prev. Close
₹12.97
Volume
8,036

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.89
  • R213.05
  • R313.14
  • Pivot
    12.8
  • S112.64
  • S212.55
  • S312.39

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.6713.3
  • 1045.2613.48
  • 2036.6213.53
  • 5024.413.44
  • 10016.1212.73
  • 20012.4110.68

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.435.21-23.3313.83697.492,341.461,124.25
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
18.1415.3494.64143.19273.83112.96157.91
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Rights issue &
08 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
05 Dec, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Gujarat Toolroom Ltd.

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45208GJ1983PLC006056 and registration number is 006056. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish K Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunjan N Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Rahevar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Toolroom Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is ₹70.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is 33.34 and PB ratio of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is 14.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is ₹12.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is ₹19.33 and 52-week low of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is ₹1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data