Here's the live share price of Gujarat Toolroom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Toolroom
|-2.08
|-9.62
|-24.19
|-27.69
|-52.53
|-32.56
|29.65
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Toolroom has declined 52.53% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Toolroom has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.48
|0.48
|10
|0.49
|0.49
|20
|0.5
|0.5
|50
|0.53
|0.52
|100
|0.56
|0.56
|200
|0.66
|0.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Toolroom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Guj. Toolroom Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 05, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Guj. Toolroom Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 29, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Guj. Toolroom Lt - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For 31St March 2026
|May 29, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Guj. Toolroom Lt - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of BM 29.05.2026
|May 20, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Guj. Toolroom Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of BM To Be Held On 29Th May 2026
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45208GJ1983PLC006056 and registration number is 006056. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 139.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Toolroom is ₹0.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Toolroom is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Toolroom is ₹65.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Toolroom are ₹0.47 and ₹0.46.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Toolroom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Toolroom is ₹1.08 and 52-week low of Gujarat Toolroom is ₹0.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Toolroom has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.62% for the past month, -24.19% over 3 months, -52.53% over 1 year, -32.56% across 3 years, and 29.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Toolroom are 4.28 and 0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global