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Gujarat Toolroom Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT TOOLROOM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Toolroom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.47 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Toolroom Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.46₹0.47
₹0.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.41₹1.08
₹0.47
Open Price
₹0.47
Prev. Close
₹0.47
Volume
30,43,685

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Toolroom Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Toolroom		-2.08-9.62-24.19-27.69-52.53-32.5629.65
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Toolroom has declined 52.53% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Toolroom has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Gujarat Toolroom Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Toolroom Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.480.48
100.490.49
200.50.5
500.530.52
1000.560.56
2000.660.71

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Toolroom Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Toolroom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gujarat Toolroom Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTGuj. Toolroom Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 05, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTGuj. Toolroom Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 29, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTGuj. Toolroom Lt - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For 31St March 2026
May 29, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTGuj. Toolroom Lt - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of BM 29.05.2026
May 20, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTGuj. Toolroom Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of BM To Be Held On 29Th May 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Toolroom

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45208GJ1983PLC006056 and registration number is 006056. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 139.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arunkumar Udaybhai Dave
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajeshkumar Tomar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Jagdishkumar Tank
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jatinkumar Pravinchandra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rekha Rani Naraniwal
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Gujarat Toolroom Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Toolroom?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Toolroom is ₹0.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Toolroom?

The Gujarat Toolroom is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Toolroom?

The market cap of Gujarat Toolroom is ₹65.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Toolroom?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Toolroom are ₹0.47 and ₹0.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Toolroom?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Toolroom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Toolroom is ₹1.08 and 52-week low of Gujarat Toolroom is ₹0.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Toolroom performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Toolroom has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.62% for the past month, -24.19% over 3 months, -52.53% over 1 year, -32.56% across 3 years, and 29.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Toolroom?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Toolroom are 4.28 and 0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Toolroom News

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