Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-16.50
|-28.32
|-19.13
|0.17
|-25.17
|115.13
|94.46
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1985PLC007753 and registration number is 007753. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is ₹12.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is -11.66 and PB ratio of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is 1.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is ₹17.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is ₹31.62 and 52-week low of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is ₹14.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.