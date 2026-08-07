What is the share price of Gujarat Terce Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Terce Laboratories is ₹43.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Terce Laboratories? The Gujarat Terce Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Terce Laboratories? The market cap of Gujarat Terce Laboratories is ₹31.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Terce Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Terce Laboratories are ₹43.45 and ₹41.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Terce Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Terce Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Terce Laboratories is ₹59.78 and 52-week low of Gujarat Terce Laboratories is ₹29.00 as on .

How has the Gujarat Terce Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Terce Laboratories has shown returns of 4.75% over the past day, 26.47% for the past month, 19.51% over 3 months, -8.53% over 1 year, 21.44% across 3 years, and 20.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Terce Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Terce Laboratories are 0.00 and 4.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global