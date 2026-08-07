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Gujarat Terce Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT TERCE LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Terce Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.00 Closed
4.75₹ 1.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Terce Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.50₹43.45
₹43.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.00₹59.78
₹43.00
Open Price
₹42.20
Prev. Close
₹41.05
Volume
13,373

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Terce Laboratories		13.4326.4719.511.46-8.5321.4420.39
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Terce Laboratories has declined 8.53% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Terce Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.4340.04
1035.9938.31
2034.9536.75
5034.735.76
10035.4236.63
20040.2939.96

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Terce Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gujarat Terce Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTGuj. Terce Lab. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 7 August 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTGuj. Terce Lab. - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTGuj. Terce Lab. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Fi
Jul 29, 2026, 03:08 AM IST ISTGuj. Terce Lab. - 41St AGM Of The Shareholders Of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Limited Will Be Held On 21St August, 2026 At 12:
Jul 29, 2026, 01:54 AM IST ISTGuj. Terce Lab. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Terce Laboratories

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1985PLC007753 and registration number is 007753. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aalap Prajapati
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Natwarbhai P Prajapati
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amrutbhai P Prajapati
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Avani Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viplav S Khamar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Terce Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Terce Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Terce Laboratories is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Terce Laboratories?

The Gujarat Terce Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Terce Laboratories?

The market cap of Gujarat Terce Laboratories is ₹31.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Terce Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Terce Laboratories are ₹43.45 and ₹41.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Terce Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Terce Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Terce Laboratories is ₹59.78 and 52-week low of Gujarat Terce Laboratories is ₹29.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Terce Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Terce Laboratories has shown returns of 4.75% over the past day, 26.47% for the past month, 19.51% over 3 months, -8.53% over 1 year, 21.44% across 3 years, and 20.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Terce Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Terce Laboratories are 0.00 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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