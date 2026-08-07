Here's the live share price of Gujarat Terce Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Terce Laboratories
|13.43
|26.47
|19.51
|1.46
|-8.53
|21.44
|20.39
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Terce Laboratories has declined 8.53% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Terce Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.43
|40.04
|10
|35.99
|38.31
|20
|34.95
|36.75
|50
|34.7
|35.76
|100
|35.42
|36.63
|200
|40.29
|39.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Terce Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Guj. Terce Lab. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 7 August 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Guj. Terce Lab. - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Guj. Terce Lab. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Fi
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:08 AM IST IST
|Guj. Terce Lab. - 41St AGM Of The Shareholders Of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Limited Will Be Held On 21St August, 2026 At 12:
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:54 AM IST IST
|Guj. Terce Lab. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1985PLC007753 and registration number is 007753. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Terce Laboratories is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Terce Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Terce Laboratories is ₹31.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Terce Laboratories are ₹43.45 and ₹41.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Terce Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Terce Laboratories is ₹59.78 and 52-week low of Gujarat Terce Laboratories is ₹29.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Terce Laboratories has shown returns of 4.75% over the past day, 26.47% for the past month, 19.51% over 3 months, -8.53% over 1 year, 21.44% across 3 years, and 20.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Terce Laboratories are 0.00 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global