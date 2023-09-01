Follow Us

GUJARAT TERCE LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.21 Closed
-4.18-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.13₹18.85
₹17.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.55₹31.62
₹17.21
Open Price
₹18.85
Prev. Close
₹17.96
Volume
7,728

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.33
  • R219.45
  • R320.05
  • Pivot
    17.73
  • S116.61
  • S216.01
  • S314.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.6619.37
  • 1019.0420.8
  • 2019.0822.1
  • 5021.4821.87
  • 10027.8220.98
  • 20025.7620.87

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-16.50-28.32-19.130.17-25.17115.1394.46
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd.

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1985PLC007753 and registration number is 007753. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Natwarbhai P Prajapati
    Chairman
  • Mr. Amrutbhai P Prajapati
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aalap Prajapat
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Chhayaben A Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viplav S Khamar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is ₹12.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is -11.66 and PB ratio of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is 1.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is ₹17.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is ₹31.62 and 52-week low of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. is ₹14.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

