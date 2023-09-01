Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.34
|9.06
|-8.56
|-16.83
|-30.46
|91.33
|7.12
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940GJ1973PLC002245 and registration number is 002245. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 703.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. is ₹295.91 Cr as on Apr 20, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. is -86.42 and PB ratio of Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. is 0.62 as on Apr 20, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. is ₹33.10 as on Apr 20, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. is ₹51.50 and 52-week low of Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. is ₹25.30 as on Apr 20, 2023.