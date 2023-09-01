Follow Us

GUJARAT SIDHEE CEMENT LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹33.10 Closed
00
As on Apr 20, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.50₹33.35
₹33.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.30₹51.50
₹33.10
Open Price
₹32.90
Prev. Close
₹33.10
Volume
0

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.47
  • R233.83
  • R334.32
  • Pivot
    32.98
  • S132.62
  • S232.13
  • S331.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.2633.26
  • 1038.533
  • 2039.3432.73
  • 5039.6133.41
  • 10037.0734.81
  • 20040.2236.56

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.349.06-8.56-16.83-30.4691.337.12
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Nov, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940GJ1973PLC002245 and registration number is 002245. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 703.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M N Mehta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jay M Mehta
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. M S Gilotra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M L Tandon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bimal Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemnabh Khatau
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatesh Mysore
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Juhi Chawla Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M N Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K N Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhagyam Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M N Sarma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Rahul B Gupta
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. is ₹295.91 Cr as on Apr 20, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. is -86.42 and PB ratio of Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. is 0.62 as on Apr 20, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. is ₹33.10 as on Apr 20, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. is ₹51.50 and 52-week low of Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. is ₹25.30 as on Apr 20, 2023.

