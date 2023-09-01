What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. is ₹16.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. is 21.47 and PB ratio of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. is 0.82 as on .

What is the share price of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. is ₹30.40 as on .