Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Gujarat Raffia Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT RAFFIA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Raffia Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.15 Closed
-3.46₹ -1.44
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gujarat Raffia Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.05₹41.50
₹40.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.25₹89.95
₹40.15
Open Price
₹41.50
Prev. Close
₹41.59
Volume
799

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Raffia Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Raffia Industries		0.550.50-2.031.525.8212.130
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Raffia Industries has gained 5.82% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Raffia Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Gujarat Raffia Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Raffia Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.3239.59
1039.1239.47
2039.3939.61
5040.6540.15
10039.8941.1
20045.1142.82

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Raffia Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Raffia Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Gujarat Raffia Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 04:09 AM IST ISTGuj. Raffia Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTGuj. Raffia Ind. - Financial Result For Financial Year Ended And Quarter Ended 31.03.2026
May 21, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTGuj. Raffia Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 17, 2026, 03:43 AM IST ISTGuj. Raffia Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Will Be Held On 21.05.2026
Apr 22, 2026, 02:55 AM IST ISTGuj. Raffia Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Raffia Industries

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1984PLC007124 and registration number is 007124. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep R Bhutoria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sushma P Bhutoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhishek P Bhutoria
    Director
  • Mr. Anuj Jayjay Ram Putohit
    Director
  • Mr. Premjet Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aditi Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Raffia Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Raffia Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Raffia Industries is ₹40.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Raffia Industries?

The Gujarat Raffia Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Raffia Industries?

The market cap of Gujarat Raffia Industries is ₹21.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Raffia Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Raffia Industries are ₹41.50 and ₹40.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Raffia Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Raffia Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Raffia Industries is ₹89.95 and 52-week low of Gujarat Raffia Industries is ₹35.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Raffia Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Raffia Industries has shown returns of -3.46% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, -2.03% over 3 months, 5.82% over 1 year, 12.13% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Raffia Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Raffia Industries are 20.72 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Raffia Industries News

More Gujarat Raffia Industries News
Market Pulse