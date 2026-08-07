Here's the live share price of Gujarat Raffia Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Raffia Industries
|0.55
|0.50
|-2.03
|1.52
|5.82
|12.13
|0
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Raffia Industries has gained 5.82% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Raffia Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.32
|39.59
|10
|39.12
|39.47
|20
|39.39
|39.61
|50
|40.65
|40.15
|100
|39.89
|41.1
|200
|45.11
|42.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Raffia Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:09 AM IST IST
|Guj. Raffia Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Guj. Raffia Ind. - Financial Result For Financial Year Ended And Quarter Ended 31.03.2026
|May 21, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Guj. Raffia Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 17, 2026, 03:43 AM IST IST
|Guj. Raffia Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Will Be Held On 21.05.2026
|Apr 22, 2026, 02:55 AM IST IST
|Guj. Raffia Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1984PLC007124 and registration number is 007124. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Raffia Industries is ₹40.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Raffia Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Raffia Industries is ₹21.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Raffia Industries are ₹41.50 and ₹40.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Raffia Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Raffia Industries is ₹89.95 and 52-week low of Gujarat Raffia Industries is ₹35.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Raffia Industries has shown returns of -3.46% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, -2.03% over 3 months, 5.82% over 1 year, 12.13% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Raffia Industries are 20.72 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global