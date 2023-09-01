Follow Us

GUJARAT RAFFIA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹30.40 Closed
4.831.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.00₹30.45
₹30.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.00₹43.30
₹30.40
Open Price
₹29.60
Prev. Close
₹29.00
Volume
6,822

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.63
  • R231.27
  • R332.08
  • Pivot
    29.82
  • S129.18
  • S228.37
  • S327.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.3329.14
  • 1030.7529.14
  • 2031.0229
  • 5031.4828.77
  • 10030.8628.82
  • 20034.2629.56

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.109.344.8214.91-4.99153.7519.41
-3.379.929.212.9810.85123.206.79
2.4426.6235.3081.54146.01795.28562.27
-1.91-13.86-2.1822.2715.96-31.3762.00
10.35-4.19-8.53-10.15-42.7080.16104.65
26.529.5315.1914.64-38.1242.8552.94
5.434.1650.3875.6121.12257.44-4.93
6.976.821.7915.74-34.5655.60144.49
6.9822.6968.47100.0852.5444.9244.92
3.910.83-7.4131.7337.071.92-2.10
-2.942.2727.2670.1924.246,195.242,794.89
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
6.69-7.4314.3545.080.13296.45233.76
3.980.18-16.5315.9481.48257.22190.33
2.69-12.29-14.452.41-43.8648.9199.17
-1.238.707.2013.32-12.68630.49550.92
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.381.8917.0442.581.3344.7044.70

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd.

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1984PLC007124 and registration number is 007124. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep R Bhutoria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sushma P Bhutoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Karan Singh Chandalia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. is ₹16.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. is 21.47 and PB ratio of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. is ₹30.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. is ₹43.30 and 52-week low of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd. is ₹24.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

