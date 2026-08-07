What is the share price of Gujarat Raffia Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Raffia Industries is ₹40.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Raffia Industries? The Gujarat Raffia Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Raffia Industries? The market cap of Gujarat Raffia Industries is ₹21.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Raffia Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Raffia Industries are ₹41.50 and ₹40.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Raffia Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Raffia Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Raffia Industries is ₹89.95 and 52-week low of Gujarat Raffia Industries is ₹35.25 as on .

How has the Gujarat Raffia Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Raffia Industries has shown returns of -3.46% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, -2.03% over 3 months, 5.82% over 1 year, 12.13% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Raffia Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Raffia Industries are 20.72 and 0.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global