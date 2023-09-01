Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.26
|-7.93
|8.42
|57.65
|48.47
|433.47
|106.90
|3.30
|5.60
|21.96
|42.02
|29.20
|282.64
|266.84
|5.59
|22.28
|46.89
|83.65
|124.13
|225.68
|225.68
|0.62
|15.04
|39.90
|128.67
|189.38
|189.38
|189.38
|-0.42
|7.11
|39.17
|94.59
|72.50
|71.09
|71.09
|20.84
|28.17
|45.77
|57.99
|68.14
|151.78
|151.78
|13.21
|49.23
|197.06
|205.41
|217.10
|975.64
|584.13
|8.48
|21.60
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|16.64
|32.15
|20.71
|42.39
|123.01
|3,954.60
|1,073.89
|3.76
|5.68
|13.46
|46.92
|11.63
|220.33
|307.51
|14.07
|18.90
|55.97
|105.75
|10.64
|10.64
|10.64
|3.94
|15.89
|57.08
|66.28
|11.42
|57.49
|57.49
|-4.51
|12.86
|48.95
|198.82
|245.85
|386.98
|360.26
|-2.37
|-4.98
|60.80
|78.39
|265.09
|362.64
|242.50
|12.46
|16.41
|31.28
|20.57
|-22.17
|-22.17
|-22.17
|8.70
|25.30
|33.26
|102.63
|124.37
|201.57
|174.66
|-1.09
|7.26
|44.39
|125.47
|98.29
|4,035.71
|901.73
|-6.37
|15.88
|68.96
|114.94
|191.35
|1,739.00
|1,592.82
|0.97
|2.71
|14.23
|25.14
|-38.42
|3,455.56
|1,072.77
|5.85
|-14.82
|31.13
|38.69
|-15.02
|465.19
|485.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21308GJ1989PLC012743 and registration number is 012743. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, trasformers (electronic) and similar components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is ₹43.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is 7.67 and PB ratio of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is 6.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is ₹51.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is ₹79.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is ₹28.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.