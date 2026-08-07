What is the share price of Gujarat Poly Electronics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Poly Electronics is ₹66.21 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Poly Electronics? The Gujarat Poly Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Poly Electronics? The market cap of Gujarat Poly Electronics is ₹56.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Poly Electronics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Poly Electronics are ₹70.99 and ₹66.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Poly Electronics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Poly Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Poly Electronics is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Poly Electronics is ₹43.00 as on .

How has the Gujarat Poly Electronics performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Poly Electronics has shown returns of -3.36% over the past day, -7.58% for the past month, 0.65% over 3 months, -23.9% over 1 year, 2.88% across 3 years, and 38.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Poly Electronics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Poly Electronics are 2.19 and 1.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global