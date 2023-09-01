Follow Us

GUJARAT POLY ELECTRONICS LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹51.00 Closed
-0.58-0.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.00₹51.30
₹51.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.65₹79.00
₹51.00
Open Price
₹51.30
Prev. Close
₹51.30
Volume
1,196

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R151.2
  • R251.4
  • R351.5
  • Pivot
    51.1
  • S150.9
  • S250.8
  • S350.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 561.6950.2
  • 1066.6750.5
  • 2057.3651.68
  • 5045.651.93
  • 10038.8949.25
  • 20037.9245.31

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.26-7.938.4257.6548.47433.47106.90
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd.

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21308GJ1989PLC012743 and registration number is 012743. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, trasformers (electronic) and similar components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T R Kilachand
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. A H Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P T Kilachand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. C K Khushaldas
    Independent Director
  • Ms. S A Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R P Vahi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is ₹43.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is 7.67 and PB ratio of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is 6.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is ₹51.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is ₹79.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is ₹28.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

