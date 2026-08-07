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Gujarat Poly Electronics Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT POLY ELECTRONICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Poly Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹66.21 Closed
-3.36₹ -2.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Poly Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66.20₹70.99
₹66.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.00₹108.00
₹66.21
Open Price
₹70.99
Prev. Close
₹68.51
Volume
1,431

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Poly Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Poly Electronics		-8.04-7.580.65-7-23.92.8838.44
Syrma SGS Technology		4.25530.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.955.8768.8616.49.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.959.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.3-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.2-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.73.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.4
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.427.7126.2467.2468.9
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.5123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.4-88.428.77-16.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Poly Electronics has declined 23.90% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Poly Electronics has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Gujarat Poly Electronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Poly Electronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.5271.24
1072.5471.82
2072.7172.34
5069.9470.53
10064.3168.24
20066.1969.84

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Poly Electronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Poly Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gujarat Poly Electronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTGuj. Poly Elec. - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTGuj. Poly Elec. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 23, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTGuj. Poly Elec. - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Letter Sent To Shareholders
Jul 23, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTGuj. Poly Elec. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 23, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTGuj. Poly Elec. - 37Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company Is Scheduled On Thursday, 20Th August, 2026 At 11:00 A.M.

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Poly Electronics

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21308GJ1989PLC012743 and registration number is 012743. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, trasformers (electronic) and similar components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tanil R Kilachand
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Puniani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Parthiv T Kilachand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajan P Vahi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan R Desai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nirmala S Mehendale
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Poly Electronics Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Poly Electronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Poly Electronics is ₹66.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Poly Electronics?

The Gujarat Poly Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Poly Electronics?

The market cap of Gujarat Poly Electronics is ₹56.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Poly Electronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Poly Electronics are ₹70.99 and ₹66.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Poly Electronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Poly Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Poly Electronics is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Poly Electronics is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Poly Electronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Poly Electronics has shown returns of -3.36% over the past day, -7.58% for the past month, 0.65% over 3 months, -23.9% over 1 year, 2.88% across 3 years, and 38.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Poly Electronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Poly Electronics are 2.19 and 1.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Poly Electronics News

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