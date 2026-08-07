Here's the live share price of Gujarat Poly Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Poly Electronics
|-8.04
|-7.58
|0.65
|-7
|-23.9
|2.88
|38.44
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.9
|55.87
|68.86
|16.4
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.9
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.3
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.2
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.7
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.4
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.4
|27.7
|126.24
|67.24
|68.9
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.5
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.4
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Poly Electronics has declined 23.90% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Poly Electronics has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.52
|71.24
|10
|72.54
|71.82
|20
|72.71
|72.34
|50
|69.94
|70.53
|100
|64.31
|68.24
|200
|66.19
|69.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Poly Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|Guj. Poly Elec. - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|Guj. Poly Elec. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Guj. Poly Elec. - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Letter Sent To Shareholders
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Guj. Poly Elec. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Guj. Poly Elec. - 37Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company Is Scheduled On Thursday, 20Th August, 2026 At 11:00 A.M.
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21308GJ1989PLC012743 and registration number is 012743. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, trasformers (electronic) and similar components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Poly Electronics is ₹66.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Poly Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Poly Electronics is ₹56.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Poly Electronics are ₹70.99 and ₹66.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Poly Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Poly Electronics is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Poly Electronics is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Poly Electronics has shown returns of -3.36% over the past day, -7.58% for the past month, 0.65% over 3 months, -23.9% over 1 year, 2.88% across 3 years, and 38.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Poly Electronics are 2.19 and 1.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.
Source: Dion Global