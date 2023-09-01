Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Feb, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Apr, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24298WB1992PLC054815 and registration number is 054815. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.
The market cap of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. is ₹5.77 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. is -0.43 and PB ratio of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. is 0.37 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. is ₹29.13 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. is ₹32.19 and 52-week low of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. is ₹14.65 as on Aug 28, 2023.