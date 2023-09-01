Follow Us

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GUJARAT METALLIC COAL & COKE LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.13 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.13₹32.19
₹29.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.65₹32.19
₹29.13
Open Price
₹29.50
Prev. Close
₹29.13
Volume
0

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.17
  • R233.21
  • R334.23
  • Pivot
    30.15
  • S128.11
  • S227.09
  • S325.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.1729.09
  • 1020.2327.77
  • 2019.4425.67
  • 5016.9522.43
  • 10018.9420.54
  • 20018.4819.45

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.9935.9371.3570.3554.54127.2241.75
6.036.506.533.25-21.0690.72331.48
7.011.670.36-1.15-17.8196.12862.73
4.84-5.143.9712.91-20.0277.4134.26
13.5210.6816.8414.45-9.5481.6581.65
4.711.245.351.63-36.00166.30287.32
-1.586.0422.4842.6065.98192.17247.71
-0.1811.146.3229.763.303.303.30
3.468.7627.3054.4398.48191.94115.90
5.302.588.5719.7911.582,188.645,722.20
6.46-5.96-14.0319.77-43.5375.6975.69
9.10-7.46-18.6123.42-16.53-62.55-15.74
-0.61-12.8010.8712.25-23.1730.3677.95
-4.9717.5350.8843.1121.35-39.71-39.71
2.9651.5248.4737.4516.13-9.19-90.00
10.34-3.381.1031.84-12.65382.71380.02
6.150.85-2.7922.27-22.25272.60121.43
0.8916.918.3338.6888.66470.80443.22
4.544.3325.2574.8196.84333.23703.62
0.92-5.77-5.6610.47-15.13607.97614.03

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Apr, 2019Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd.

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24298WB1992PLC054815 and registration number is 054815. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.

Management

  • Mr. Sajjan Kumar Tailor
    Mng.Director&Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Raj Narayan Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kajal Ramesh Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. is ₹5.77 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. is -0.43 and PB ratio of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. is 0.37 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. is ₹29.13 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. is ₹32.19 and 52-week low of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. is ₹14.65 as on Aug 28, 2023.

