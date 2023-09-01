Follow Us

GUJARAT INVESTA LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.36 Closed
-0.96-0.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Investa Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.36₹13.49
₹13.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.79₹24.66
₹13.36
Open Price
₹13.49
Prev. Close
₹13.49
Volume
71

Gujarat Investa Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.45
  • R213.53
  • R313.58
  • Pivot
    13.4
  • S113.32
  • S213.27
  • S313.19

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.8513.36
  • 108.7913.38
  • 207.6513.36
  • 506.2413.32
  • 1005.8713.03
  • 2006.2212.06

Gujarat Investa Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.98-5.256.0326.04108.42324.13214.35
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Gujarat Investa Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Investa Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Investa Ltd.

Gujarat Investa Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100GJ1993PLC018858 and registration number is 018858. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Purshottam Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anandkumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumant Periwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pinky Mukesh Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat Investa Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Investa Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Investa Ltd. is ₹10.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Investa Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Investa Ltd. is 164.94 and PB ratio of Gujarat Investa Ltd. is 0.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Investa Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Investa Ltd. is ₹13.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Investa Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Investa Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Investa Ltd. is ₹24.66 and 52-week low of Gujarat Investa Ltd. is ₹5.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

