What is the share price of Gujarat Inject (Kerala)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Inject (Kerala) is ₹10.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Inject (Kerala)? The Gujarat Inject (Kerala) is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Inject (Kerala)? The market cap of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) is ₹153.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Inject (Kerala)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) are ₹10.50 and ₹9.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Inject (Kerala)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Inject (Kerala) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) is ₹14.30 and 52-week low of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) is ₹1.90 as on .

How has the Gujarat Inject (Kerala) performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Inject (Kerala) has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -20.87% for the past month, -5.75% over 3 months, 379.67% over 1 year, 136.78% across 3 years, and 112.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Inject (Kerala)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) are 51.42 and 12.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global