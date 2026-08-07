Here's the live share price of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Inject (Kerala)
|4.48
|-20.87
|-5.75
|94.44
|379.67
|136.78
|112.38
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Inject (Kerala) has gained 379.67% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Inject (Kerala) has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.35
|9.76
|10
|10.95
|10.37
|20
|12.12
|11.12
|50
|11.93
|11.34
|100
|10.43
|10.24
|200
|7.08
|8.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Inject (Kerala) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Gujarat Inject - 01/2026-27 Extra Ordinary General Meeting ('EGM') Of The Members Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On W
|Jul 15, 2026, 03:34 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Inject - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
|Jul 15, 2026, 03:32 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Inject - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS - 30.06.2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Gujarat Inject - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Inject - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46309GJ1991PLC151872 and registration number is 151872. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Inject (Kerala) is ₹10.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Inject (Kerala) is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) is ₹153.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) are ₹10.50 and ₹9.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Inject (Kerala) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) is ₹14.30 and 52-week low of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) is ₹1.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Inject (Kerala) has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -20.87% for the past month, -5.75% over 3 months, 379.67% over 1 year, 136.78% across 3 years, and 112.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) are 51.42 and 12.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global