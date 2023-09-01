Follow Us

GUJARAT INJECT (KERALA) LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.00 Closed
-4.26-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.95₹9.40
₹9.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.32₹14.35
₹9.00
Open Price
₹9.40
Prev. Close
₹9.40
Volume
14,721

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.28
  • R29.57
  • R39.73
  • Pivot
    9.12
  • S18.83
  • S28.67
  • S38.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.788.88
  • 106.668.61
  • 206.058.37
  • 503.978.33
  • 1003.258.28
  • 2003.348.02

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.5213.92-15.4926.2336.57270.37270.37
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd.

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100KL1991PLC005926 and registration number is 005926. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Murli Nair
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Reena Mahatma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayansinh Chauhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is ₹4.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is 70.31 and PB ratio of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is -5.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is ₹14.35 and 52-week low of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is ₹6.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

