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Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT INJECT (KERALA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.50 Closed
5.00₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.90₹10.50
₹10.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.90₹14.30
₹10.50
Open Price
₹10.48
Prev. Close
₹10.00
Volume
4,60,473

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Inject (Kerala)		4.48-20.87-5.7594.44379.67136.78112.38
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Inject (Kerala) has gained 379.67% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Inject (Kerala) has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.359.76
1010.9510.37
2012.1211.12
5011.9311.34
10010.4310.24
2007.088.15

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Inject (Kerala) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTGujarat Inject - 01/2026-27 Extra Ordinary General Meeting ('EGM') Of The Members Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On W
Jul 15, 2026, 03:34 PM IST ISTGujarat Inject - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
Jul 15, 2026, 03:32 PM IST ISTGujarat Inject - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS - 30.06.2026
Jul 15, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTGujarat Inject - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 14, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTGujarat Inject - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Inject (Kerala)

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46309GJ1991PLC151872 and registration number is 151872. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Murli Nair
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Reena Mahatma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rushiraj Zaverbhai Patel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Nileshbhai Vinubhai Rangholiya
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Inject (Kerala)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Inject (Kerala) is ₹10.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Inject (Kerala)?

The Gujarat Inject (Kerala) is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Inject (Kerala)?

The market cap of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) is ₹153.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Inject (Kerala)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) are ₹10.50 and ₹9.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Inject (Kerala)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Inject (Kerala) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) is ₹14.30 and 52-week low of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) is ₹1.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Inject (Kerala) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Inject (Kerala) has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -20.87% for the past month, -5.75% over 3 months, 379.67% over 1 year, 136.78% across 3 years, and 112.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Inject (Kerala)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) are 51.42 and 12.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) News

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