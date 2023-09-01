Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.52
|13.92
|-15.49
|26.23
|36.57
|270.37
|270.37
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100KL1991PLC005926 and registration number is 005926. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is ₹4.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is 70.31 and PB ratio of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is -5.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is ₹14.35 and 52-week low of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd. is ₹6.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.