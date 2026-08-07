Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Gujarat Hy-Spin Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT HY-SPIN

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Hy-Spin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.70 Closed
4.86₹ 0.45
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gujarat Hy-Spin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.79₹9.70
₹9.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.19₹27.00
₹9.70
Open Price
₹8.79
Prev. Close
₹9.25
Volume
10,000

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Hy-Spin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Hy-Spin		4.863.6312.27-19.17-59.93-3.813.42
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Hy-Spin has declined 59.93% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Hy-Spin has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Gujarat Hy-Spin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Hy-Spin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.179.37
109.289.25
208.929.03
508.869.83
10012.612.31
20017.614.78

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Hy-Spin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Hy-Spin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Gujarat Hy-Spin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTGujarat Hy-Spin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 04:00 PM IST ISTGujarat Hy-Spin - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results FY2026
May 29, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTGujarat Hy-Spin - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - AFR FY2026
May 22, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTGujarat Hy-Spin - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For Year Ended On 31St March 2026.
Apr 10, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTGujarat Hy-Spin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Hy-Spin

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ2011PLC063898 and registration number is 063898. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Maganlal Parvadiya
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Chandulal Parvadiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Bindiya Ketankumar Parvadiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Niteshkumar Kantariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Ghodasara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Hy-Spin Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Hy-Spin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Hy-Spin is ₹9.70 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Hy-Spin?

The Gujarat Hy-Spin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Hy-Spin?

The market cap of Gujarat Hy-Spin is ₹16.25 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Hy-Spin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Hy-Spin are ₹9.70 and ₹8.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Hy-Spin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Hy-Spin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Hy-Spin is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Hy-Spin is ₹6.19 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Hy-Spin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Hy-Spin has shown returns of 4.86% over the past day, 3.63% for the past month, 12.27% over 3 months, -59.93% over 1 year, -3.81% across 3 years, and 3.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Hy-Spin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Hy-Spin are 373.08 and 0.85 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Hy-Spin News

More Gujarat Hy-Spin News
Market Pulse