Here's the live share price of Gujarat Hy-Spin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Hy-Spin
|4.86
|3.63
|12.27
|-19.17
|-59.93
|-3.81
|3.42
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Hy-Spin has declined 59.93% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Hy-Spin has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.17
|9.37
|10
|9.28
|9.25
|20
|8.92
|9.03
|50
|8.86
|9.83
|100
|12.6
|12.31
|200
|17.6
|14.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Hy-Spin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Gujarat Hy-Spin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 04:00 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Hy-Spin - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results FY2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Hy-Spin - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - AFR FY2026
|May 22, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Hy-Spin - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For Year Ended On 31St March 2026.
|Apr 10, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Hy-Spin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ2011PLC063898 and registration number is 063898. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Hy-Spin is ₹9.70 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Gujarat Hy-Spin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Hy-Spin is ₹16.25 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Hy-Spin are ₹9.70 and ₹8.79.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Hy-Spin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Hy-Spin is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Hy-Spin is ₹6.19 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Gujarat Hy-Spin has shown returns of 4.86% over the past day, 3.63% for the past month, 12.27% over 3 months, -59.93% over 1 year, -3.81% across 3 years, and 3.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Hy-Spin are 373.08 and 0.85 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global