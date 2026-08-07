What is the share price of Gujarat Hy-Spin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Hy-Spin is ₹9.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Hy-Spin? The Gujarat Hy-Spin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Hy-Spin? The market cap of Gujarat Hy-Spin is ₹16.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Hy-Spin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Hy-Spin are ₹9.70 and ₹8.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Hy-Spin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Hy-Spin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Hy-Spin is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Hy-Spin is ₹6.19 as on .

How has the Gujarat Hy-Spin performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Hy-Spin has shown returns of 4.86% over the past day, 3.63% for the past month, 12.27% over 3 months, -59.93% over 1 year, -3.81% across 3 years, and 3.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Hy-Spin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Hy-Spin are 373.08 and 0.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global