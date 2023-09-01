Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|03 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ2011PLC063898 and registration number is 063898. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is ₹21.61 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is 1.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is ₹12.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is ₹25.69 and 52-week low of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.