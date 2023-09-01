Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GUJARAT HY-SPIN LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.52₹12.90
₹12.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.00₹25.69
₹12.90
Open Price
₹11.52
Prev. Close
₹12.90
Volume
0

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.36
  • R213.82
  • R314.74
  • Pivot
    12.44
  • S111.98
  • S211.06
  • S310.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.1713.27
  • 101812.8
  • 2015.1912.42
  • 5012.4712.24
  • 10010.1811.97
  • 2007.9210.86

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-10.3517.2710.265.3110.26330.00103.15
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
03 Nov, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd.

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ2011PLC063898 and registration number is 063898. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Maganlal Parvadiya
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Chandulal Parvadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bindiya Ketankumar Parvadiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Niteshkumar Kantariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is ₹21.61 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is 1.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is ₹12.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is ₹25.69 and 52-week low of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data