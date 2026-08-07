What is the share price of Gujarat Credit Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Credit Corporation is ₹23.74 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Credit Corporation? The Gujarat Credit Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Credit Corporation? The market cap of Gujarat Credit Corporation is ₹20.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Credit Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Credit Corporation are ₹23.74 and ₹21.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Credit Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Credit Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Credit Corporation is ₹33.93 and 52-week low of Gujarat Credit Corporation is ₹20.85 as on .

How has the Gujarat Credit Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Credit Corporation has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 8.2% for the past month, -12.4% over 3 months, -5.46% over 1 year, 3.52% across 3 years, and 24.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Credit Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Credit Corporation are -847.86 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global