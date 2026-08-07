Here's the live share price of Gujarat Credit Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Credit Corporation
|3.22
|8.20
|-12.40
|7.86
|-5.46
|3.52
|24.77
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Credit Corporation has declined 5.46% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Credit Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.6
|22.94
|10
|23.03
|22.88
|20
|22.46
|22.95
|50
|24.4
|23.82
|100
|25.12
|25.04
|200
|26.77
|27.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Credit Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Guj. Credit Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Is Schedule To Be Held On Monday, 10Th August, 2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Guj. Credit Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Guj. Credit Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 28Th May, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Guj. Credit Corpn. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 20, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Guj. Credit Corpn. - Update on board meeting
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ1993PLC020564 and registration number is 020564. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Credit Corporation is ₹23.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Credit Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Credit Corporation is ₹20.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Credit Corporation are ₹23.74 and ₹21.48.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Credit Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Credit Corporation is ₹33.93 and 52-week low of Gujarat Credit Corporation is ₹20.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Credit Corporation has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 8.2% for the past month, -12.4% over 3 months, -5.46% over 1 year, 3.52% across 3 years, and 24.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Credit Corporation are -847.86 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global