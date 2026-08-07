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Gujarat Credit Corporation Share Price

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BSE

GUJARAT CREDIT CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Credit Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.74 Closed
5.00₹ 1.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Credit Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.48₹23.74
₹23.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.85₹33.93
₹23.74
Open Price
₹22.61
Prev. Close
₹22.61
Volume
1,222

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Credit Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Credit Corporation		3.228.20-12.407.86-5.463.5224.77
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Credit Corporation has declined 5.46% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Credit Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Gujarat Credit Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Credit Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.622.94
1023.0322.88
2022.4622.95
5024.423.82
10025.1225.04
20026.7727.01

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Credit Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Credit Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gujarat Credit Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTGuj. Credit Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Is Schedule To Be Held On Monday, 10Th August, 2026
Jul 06, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTGuj. Credit Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTGuj. Credit Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 28Th May, 2026
May 28, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTGuj. Credit Corpn. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 20, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTGuj. Credit Corpn. - Update on board meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Credit Corporation

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ1993PLC020564 and registration number is 020564. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amam S Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Binoti Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Bahubali S Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Priyank S Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul R Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Apurva R Hathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Credit Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Credit Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Credit Corporation is ₹23.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Credit Corporation?

The Gujarat Credit Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Credit Corporation?

The market cap of Gujarat Credit Corporation is ₹20.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Credit Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Credit Corporation are ₹23.74 and ₹21.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Credit Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Credit Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Credit Corporation is ₹33.93 and 52-week low of Gujarat Credit Corporation is ₹20.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Credit Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Credit Corporation has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 8.2% for the past month, -12.4% over 3 months, -5.46% over 1 year, 3.52% across 3 years, and 24.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Credit Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Credit Corporation are -847.86 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Credit Corporation News

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