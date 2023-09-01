Follow Us

GUJARAT CREDIT CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.86 Closed
-2.84-0.61
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.42₹21.40
₹20.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.60₹28.15
₹20.86
Open Price
₹21.40
Prev. Close
₹21.47
Volume
245

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.37
  • R221.87
  • R322.35
  • Pivot
    20.89
  • S120.39
  • S219.91
  • S319.41

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.4921.07
  • 1025.2321.04
  • 2024.5721.15
  • 5025.9721.56
  • 10028.6422.06
  • 20038.423.28

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.260.19-2.89-7.78-18.99309.0272.40
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd.

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ1993PLC020564 and registration number is 020564. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amam S Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Binoti Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Bahubali S Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Vipul H Raja
    Director
  • Mr. Laxminarayan A Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Priyank S Jhaveri
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd. is ₹52.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd. is 485.12 and PB ratio of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd. is 1.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd. is ₹20.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd. is ₹28.15 and 52-week low of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd. is ₹19.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

