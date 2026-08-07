Here's the live share price of Gujarat Containers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Containers
|-6.98
|0.66
|-0.74
|-5.60
|-6.98
|-5.65
|29.37
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Containers has declined 6.98% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Containers has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|165.62
|163.73
|10
|160.03
|162.07
|20
|156.05
|159.83
|50
|157.54
|159.15
|100
|161.86
|161.55
|200
|167.95
|165.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Containers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Guj. Containers - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Guj. Containers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th July, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Guj. Containers - Result - Financial Result For 30-06-2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:23 AM IST IST
|Guj. Containers - Intimation Of Record Date
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:05 AM IST IST
|Guj. Containers - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28120GJ1992PLC017081 and registration number is 017081. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Containers is ₹160.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Containers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Containers is ₹90.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Containers are ₹163.30 and ₹160.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Containers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Containers is ₹180.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Containers is ₹142.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Containers has shown returns of -3.61% over the past day, 0.66% for the past month, -0.74% over 3 months, -6.98% over 1 year, -5.65% across 3 years, and 29.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Containers are 9.55 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.
Source: Dion Global