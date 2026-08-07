What is the share price of Gujarat Containers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Containers is ₹160.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Containers? The Gujarat Containers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Containers? The market cap of Gujarat Containers is ₹90.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Containers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Containers are ₹163.30 and ₹160.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Containers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Containers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Containers is ₹180.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Containers is ₹142.60 as on .

How has the Gujarat Containers performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Containers has shown returns of -3.61% over the past day, 0.66% for the past month, -0.74% over 3 months, -6.98% over 1 year, -5.65% across 3 years, and 29.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Containers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Containers are 9.55 and 1.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global