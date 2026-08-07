Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Gujarat Containers Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT CONTAINERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Containers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹160.00 Closed
-3.61₹ -6.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gujarat Containers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.00₹163.30
₹160.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.60₹180.00
₹160.00
Open Price
₹163.30
Prev. Close
₹166.00
Volume
1,300

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Containers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Containers		-6.980.66-0.74-5.60-6.98-5.6529.37
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Containers has declined 6.98% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Containers has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Gujarat Containers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Containers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5165.62163.73
10160.03162.07
20156.05159.83
50157.54159.15
100161.86161.55
200167.95165.17

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Containers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Containers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Gujarat Containers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTGuj. Containers - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 28, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTGuj. Containers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th July, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTGuj. Containers - Result - Financial Result For 30-06-2026
Jul 23, 2026, 02:23 AM IST ISTGuj. Containers - Intimation Of Record Date
Jul 23, 2026, 02:05 AM IST ISTGuj. Containers - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Containers

Gujarat Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28120GJ1992PLC017081 and registration number is 017081. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Neil Kiran Shah
    Chairman & M.D & CFO
  • Ms. Neha Vivek Vora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Kantilal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Divyakant R Zaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Dalsukhbhai Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Containers Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Containers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Containers is ₹160.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Containers?

The Gujarat Containers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Containers?

The market cap of Gujarat Containers is ₹90.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Containers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Containers are ₹163.30 and ₹160.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Containers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Containers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Containers is ₹180.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Containers is ₹142.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Containers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Containers has shown returns of -3.61% over the past day, 0.66% for the past month, -0.74% over 3 months, -6.98% over 1 year, -5.65% across 3 years, and 29.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Containers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Containers are 9.55 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Containers News

More Gujarat Containers News
Market Pulse