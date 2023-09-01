Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.31
|-5.13
|22.03
|21.71
|14.30
|1,997.51
|1,303.64
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28120GJ1992PLC017081 and registration number is 017081. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Containers Ltd. is ₹104.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Containers Ltd. is 11.3 and PB ratio of Gujarat Containers Ltd. is 3.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Containers Ltd. is ₹185.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Containers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Containers Ltd. is ₹275.95 and 52-week low of Gujarat Containers Ltd. is ₹120.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.