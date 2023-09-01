Follow Us

GUJARAT CONTAINERS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹185.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Containers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹180.00₹185.00
₹185.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.00₹275.95
₹185.00
Open Price
₹185.00
Prev. Close
₹185.00
Volume
600

Gujarat Containers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1186.67
  • R2188.33
  • R3191.67
  • Pivot
    183.33
  • S1181.67
  • S2178.33
  • S3176.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5208.81186.53
  • 10220.59188.13
  • 20235.72190.05
  • 50189.34187.56
  • 100143.33180.36
  • 200117.36169.39

Gujarat Containers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.31-5.1322.0321.7114.301,997.511,303.64
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Gujarat Containers Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Containers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Containers Ltd.

Gujarat Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28120GJ1992PLC017081 and registration number is 017081. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kiran Arvindlal Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neha Vivek Vora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Neil Shah
    CFO & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Divyakant R Zaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Dalsukhbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Kantila Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Containers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Containers Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Containers Ltd. is ₹104.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Containers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Containers Ltd. is 11.3 and PB ratio of Gujarat Containers Ltd. is 3.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Containers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Containers Ltd. is ₹185.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Containers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Containers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Containers Ltd. is ₹275.95 and 52-week low of Gujarat Containers Ltd. is ₹120.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

