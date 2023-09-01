Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.54
|-4.46
|22.46
|14.54
|27.20
|29.86
|30.70
|0.99
|2.15
|28.18
|47.12
|71.47
|342.64
|340.94
|28.84
|29.51
|65.37
|86.26
|125.44
|251.75
|65.87
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.21
|-6.50
|3.03
|18.48
|37.79
|198.19
|219.40
|11.35
|7.59
|31.03
|39.18
|21.84
|342.40
|109.76
|18.36
|26.03
|66.09
|103.67
|32.70
|259.54
|195.83
|-0.86
|22.57
|128.32
|280.11
|389.50
|1,711.05
|823.56
|6.05
|15.12
|65.90
|128.65
|142.21
|2,923.15
|1,291.35
|0.58
|4.86
|60.05
|115.61
|186.97
|1,135.61
|442.79
|4.82
|14.01
|26.98
|41.20
|15.49
|609.44
|490.35
|7.17
|15.13
|15.22
|5.43
|0.76
|-7.41
|347.06
|2.79
|-1.27
|47.46
|93.61
|68.92
|373.56
|103.56
|9.47
|12.03
|39.90
|67.70
|85.45
|158.49
|85.32
|-0.82
|-4.61
|12.88
|57.57
|43.42
|21.45
|21.45
|13.23
|40.76
|149.79
|220.04
|195.52
|463.95
|115.05
|-0.04
|-14.60
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|2.30
|-9.06
|-5.40
|10.85
|-22.13
|50.81
|50.81
|13.63
|16.08
|66.28
|108.81
|196.26
|928.26
|406.92
|-0.94
|-3.24
|40.32
|94.90
|135.75
|295.61
|358.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202GJ1986PLC009042 and registration number is 009042. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for mining, quarrying and construction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is ₹285.32 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is 114.33 and PB ratio of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is 1.23 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is ₹241.80 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is ₹276.90 and 52-week low of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is ₹178.00 as on Aug 14, 2023.