What is the share price of Gujarat Apollo Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Apollo Industries is ₹367.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Apollo Industries? The Gujarat Apollo Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Apollo Industries? The market cap of Gujarat Apollo Industries is ₹476.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Apollo Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Apollo Industries are ₹370.10 and ₹364.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Apollo Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Apollo Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Apollo Industries is ₹555.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Apollo Industries is ₹337.60 as on .

How has the Gujarat Apollo Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Apollo Industries has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, 4.48% for the past month, -15.6% over 3 months, -18.87% over 1 year, 13.99% across 3 years, and 9.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Apollo Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Apollo Industries are 80.14 and 0.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global