Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. Share Price

GUJARAT APOLLO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹241.80 Closed
00
As on Aug 14, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹240.60₹252.00
₹241.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹178.00₹276.90
₹241.80
Open Price
₹242.50
Prev. Close
₹241.80
Volume
0

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1249
  • R2256.2
  • R3260.4
  • Pivot
    244.8
  • S1237.6
  • S2233.4
  • S3226.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5204.62223.34
  • 10206.71225.46
  • 20208.36228.44
  • 50203.98223.96
  • 100202.25215.34
  • 200209.41208.85

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.54-4.4622.4614.5427.2029.8630.70
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202GJ1986PLC009042 and registration number is 009042. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for mining, quarrying and construction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Asit A Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra V Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naman Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jheel Sha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manibhai V Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Anand A Patel
    Director
  • Mrs. Nayna A Patel
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is ₹285.32 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is 114.33 and PB ratio of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is 1.23 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is ₹241.80 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is ₹276.90 and 52-week low of Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is ₹178.00 as on Aug 14, 2023.

