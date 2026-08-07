Here's the live share price of Gujarat Apollo Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Apollo Industries
|6.32
|4.48
|-15.60
|-8.85
|-18.87
|13.99
|9.43
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Apollo Industries has declined 18.87% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Apollo Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|350.62
|360.57
|10
|350.76
|357.3
|20
|354
|357.33
|50
|366.88
|367.6
|100
|391.98
|382
|200
|407.06
|393.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Apollo Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Apollo Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:43 AM IST IST
|Gujarat Apollo Ind. - Pick And Carry Crane Business: Update
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Apollo Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Gujarat Apollo Ind. - Financial Results For 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Gujarat Apollo Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting With Results
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202GJ1986PLC009042 and registration number is 009042. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for mining, quarrying and construction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Apollo Industries is ₹367.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Apollo Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Apollo Industries is ₹476.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Apollo Industries are ₹370.10 and ₹364.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Apollo Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Apollo Industries is ₹555.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Apollo Industries is ₹337.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Apollo Industries has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, 4.48% for the past month, -15.6% over 3 months, -18.87% over 1 year, 13.99% across 3 years, and 9.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Apollo Industries are 80.14 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global