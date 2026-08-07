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Gujarat Apollo Industries Share Price

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BSE

GUJARAT APOLLO INDUSTRIES

Apollo Hospital Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Apollo Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹367.70 Closed
0.10₹ 0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Apollo Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹364.90₹370.10
₹367.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹337.60₹555.00
₹367.70
Open Price
₹366.60
Prev. Close
₹367.35
Volume
581

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Apollo Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Apollo Industries		6.324.48-15.60-8.85-18.8713.999.43
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Apollo Industries has declined 18.87% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Apollo Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Gujarat Apollo Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Apollo Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5350.62360.57
10350.76357.3
20354357.33
50366.88367.6
100391.98382
200407.06393.25

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Apollo Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Apollo Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gujarat Apollo Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTGujarat Apollo Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting
Aug 01, 2026, 05:43 AM IST ISTGujarat Apollo Ind. - Pick And Carry Crane Business: Update
Jul 16, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTGujarat Apollo Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTGujarat Apollo Ind. - Financial Results For 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTGujarat Apollo Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting With Results

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Apollo Industries

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202GJ1986PLC009042 and registration number is 009042. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for mining, quarrying and construction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Asit A Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arjun A Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand A Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Jaimin J Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hitendra Kumar Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jheel Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Apollo Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Apollo Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Apollo Industries is ₹367.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Apollo Industries?

The Gujarat Apollo Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Apollo Industries?

The market cap of Gujarat Apollo Industries is ₹476.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Apollo Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Apollo Industries are ₹370.10 and ₹364.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Apollo Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Apollo Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Apollo Industries is ₹555.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Apollo Industries is ₹337.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Apollo Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Apollo Industries has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, 4.48% for the past month, -15.6% over 3 months, -18.87% over 1 year, 13.99% across 3 years, and 9.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Apollo Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Apollo Industries are 80.14 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Apollo Industries News

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