Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

GTV Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GTV ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹352.00 Closed
-0.28-1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GTV Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹335.60₹353.00
₹352.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹212.70₹439.70
₹352.00
Open Price
₹353.00
Prev. Close
₹353.00
Volume
688

GTV Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1358.13
  • R2364.27
  • R3375.53
  • Pivot
    346.87
  • S1340.73
  • S2329.47
  • S3323.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5273.61350.21
  • 10268.11351.88
  • 20253.87359.1
  • 50243.91359.39
  • 100197.62341.77
  • 200147.7307.99

GTV Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.34-8.78-4.0155.1751.141,208.551,006.92
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

GTV Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

GTV Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GTV Engineering Ltd.

GTV Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102MP1990PLC006122 and registration number is 006122. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Darshana Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Bharadwaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sham Sarup Kohli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Mehto
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on GTV Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GTV Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of GTV Engineering Ltd. is ₹109.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GTV Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GTV Engineering Ltd. is 25.03 and PB ratio of GTV Engineering Ltd. is 3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GTV Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTV Engineering Ltd. is ₹352.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTV Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTV Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTV Engineering Ltd. is ₹439.70 and 52-week low of GTV Engineering Ltd. is ₹212.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data