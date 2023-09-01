Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GTV Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102MP1990PLC006122 and registration number is 006122. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GTV Engineering Ltd. is ₹109.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GTV Engineering Ltd. is 25.03 and PB ratio of GTV Engineering Ltd. is 3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTV Engineering Ltd. is ₹352.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTV Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTV Engineering Ltd. is ₹439.70 and 52-week low of GTV Engineering Ltd. is ₹212.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.