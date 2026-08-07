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GTV Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

GTV ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of GTV Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.48 Closed
2.83₹ 1.91
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GTV Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66.93₹69.95
₹69.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.55₹83.90
₹69.48
Open Price
₹68.39
Prev. Close
₹67.57
Volume
34,660

Source: Dion Global

GTV Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GTV Engineering		3.58-2.24-0.7714.56-13.9036.4997.94
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GTV Engineering has declined 13.90% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, GTV Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

GTV Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GTV Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
567.9367.7
1069.768.47
2070.0169.76
5072.2570.6
10068.1668.87
20064.5866.14

Source: Dion Global

GTV Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GTV Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GTV Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 04:19 PM IST ISTGTV Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 08, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTGTV Engineering - Update On Institutional Investors Meeting.
Jun 04, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTGTV Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Allotment Of Equity Shares On Preferential Basis.
May 29, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTGTV Engineering - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of In-Principal Approval For Preferential Issue Of Equity Shares On Share Swap
May 23, 2026, 02:41 AM IST ISTGTV Engineering - Results 31St March, 2026 (Revised)

Source: Dion Global

About GTV Engineering

GTV Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102MP1990PLC006122 and registration number is 006122. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Darshana Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sham Sarup Kohli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on GTV Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of GTV Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTV Engineering is ₹69.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GTV Engineering?

The GTV Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GTV Engineering?

The market cap of GTV Engineering is ₹325.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GTV Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GTV Engineering are ₹69.95 and ₹66.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTV Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTV Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTV Engineering is ₹83.90 and 52-week low of GTV Engineering is ₹41.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GTV Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The GTV Engineering has shown returns of 2.83% over the past day, -2.24% for the past month, -0.77% over 3 months, -13.9% over 1 year, 36.49% across 3 years, and 97.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GTV Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTV Engineering are 22.90 and 5.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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