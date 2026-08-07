What is the share price of GTV Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTV Engineering is ₹69.48 as on .

What kind of stock is GTV Engineering? The GTV Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GTV Engineering? The market cap of GTV Engineering is ₹325.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GTV Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of GTV Engineering are ₹69.95 and ₹66.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTV Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTV Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTV Engineering is ₹83.90 and 52-week low of GTV Engineering is ₹41.55 as on .

How has the GTV Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The GTV Engineering has shown returns of 2.83% over the past day, -2.24% for the past month, -0.77% over 3 months, -13.9% over 1 year, 36.49% across 3 years, and 97.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GTV Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTV Engineering are 22.90 and 5.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global