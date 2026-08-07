Here's the live share price of GTV Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GTV Engineering
|3.58
|-2.24
|-0.77
|14.56
|-13.90
|36.49
|97.94
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GTV Engineering has declined 13.90% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, GTV Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|67.93
|67.7
|10
|69.7
|68.47
|20
|70.01
|69.76
|50
|72.25
|70.6
|100
|68.16
|68.87
|200
|64.58
|66.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GTV Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:19 PM IST IST
|GTV Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 08, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|GTV Engineering - Update On Institutional Investors Meeting.
|Jun 04, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|GTV Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Allotment Of Equity Shares On Preferential Basis.
|May 29, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|GTV Engineering - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of In-Principal Approval For Preferential Issue Of Equity Shares On Share Swap
|May 23, 2026, 02:41 AM IST IST
|GTV Engineering - Results 31St March, 2026 (Revised)
Source: Dion Global
GTV Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102MP1990PLC006122 and registration number is 006122. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTV Engineering is ₹69.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GTV Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GTV Engineering is ₹325.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GTV Engineering are ₹69.95 and ₹66.93.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTV Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTV Engineering is ₹83.90 and 52-week low of GTV Engineering is ₹41.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GTV Engineering has shown returns of 2.83% over the past day, -2.24% for the past month, -0.77% over 3 months, -13.9% over 1 year, 36.49% across 3 years, and 97.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTV Engineering are 22.90 and 5.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global