GTT Data Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

GTT DATA SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of GTT Data Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.30 Closed
-1.48₹ -0.92
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
GTT Data Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.25₹62.65
₹61.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.15₹101.80
₹61.30
Open Price
₹58.25
Prev. Close
₹62.22
Volume
28,242

Over the last 5 years, the share price of GTT Data Solutions has gained 125.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.42%.

GTT Data Solutions’s current P/E of -22.87x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

GTT Data Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GTT Data Solutions		-3.84-8.93-16.35-5.28-13.27237.58125.12
Tata Consultancy Services		1.5-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.1
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.4-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.123237.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.4-26-12.7-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.3-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.8-15.45-22.9-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.9-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.6-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, GTT Data Solutions has declined 13.27% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, GTT Data Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

GTT Data Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

GTT Data Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
563.7163.76
1066.0365.13
2067.7566.84
5071.2970.13
10077.272.7
20074.6873.5

GTT Data Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GTT Data Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GTT Data Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 2:50 AM ISTGTT Data Solutions - Scrutinizers Report
Feb 14, 2026, 1:05 AM ISTGTT Data Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Feb 12, 2026, 9:18 PM ISTGTT Data Solutions - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Feb 12, 2026, 3:35 AM ISTGTT Data Solutions - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2025
Feb 12, 2026, 3:28 AM ISTGTT Data Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 11 February 2026

About GTT Data Solutions

GTT Data Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62099WB1986PLC218825 and registration number is 218825. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ganesh Natarajan
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Ramesh Samani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin Neminath Patil
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Uttam Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Salil Sriram Shetty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ruchika Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Samarjeetsinh Vikramsinh Ghatge
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pallabi Saboo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on GTT Data Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of GTT Data Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTT Data Solutions is ₹61.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is GTT Data Solutions?

The GTT Data Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GTT Data Solutions?

The market cap of GTT Data Solutions is ₹256.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GTT Data Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GTT Data Solutions are ₹62.65 and ₹58.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTT Data Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTT Data Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTT Data Solutions is ₹101.80 and 52-week low of GTT Data Solutions is ₹55.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the GTT Data Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The GTT Data Solutions has shown returns of -1.48% over the past day, -10.3% for the past month, -19.6% over 3 months, -17.42% over 1 year, 233.59% across 3 years, and 125.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GTT Data Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTT Data Solutions are -22.87 and 2.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

GTT Data Solutions News

