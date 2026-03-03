Here's the live share price of GTT Data Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of GTT Data Solutions has gained 125.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.42%.
GTT Data Solutions’s current P/E of -22.87x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GTT Data Solutions
|-3.84
|-8.93
|-16.35
|-5.28
|-13.27
|237.58
|125.12
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.5
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.1
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.4
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.1
|23
|23
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.4
|-26
|-12.7
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.3
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.8
|-15.45
|-22.9
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.9
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.6
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, GTT Data Solutions has declined 13.27% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, GTT Data Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|63.71
|63.76
|10
|66.03
|65.13
|20
|67.75
|66.84
|50
|71.29
|70.13
|100
|77.2
|72.7
|200
|74.68
|73.5
In the latest quarter, GTT Data Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 2:50 AM IST
|GTT Data Solutions - Scrutinizers Report
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:05 AM IST
|GTT Data Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Feb 12, 2026, 9:18 PM IST
|GTT Data Solutions - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Feb 12, 2026, 3:35 AM IST
|GTT Data Solutions - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2025
|Feb 12, 2026, 3:28 AM IST
|GTT Data Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 11 February 2026
GTT Data Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62099WB1986PLC218825 and registration number is 218825. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTT Data Solutions is ₹61.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GTT Data Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GTT Data Solutions is ₹256.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GTT Data Solutions are ₹62.65 and ₹58.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTT Data Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTT Data Solutions is ₹101.80 and 52-week low of GTT Data Solutions is ₹55.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GTT Data Solutions has shown returns of -1.48% over the past day, -10.3% for the past month, -19.6% over 3 months, -17.42% over 1 year, 233.59% across 3 years, and 125.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTT Data Solutions are -22.87 and 2.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.