Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

GSS Infotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

GSS INFOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of GSS Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.03 Closed
3.93₹ 0.53
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

GSS Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.51₹14.03
₹14.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.50₹34.19
₹14.03
Open Price
₹13.63
Prev. Close
₹13.50
Volume
5,769

Source: Dion Global

GSS Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GSS Infotech		11.268.51-3.17-10.92-50.20-58.11-27.37
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GSS Infotech has declined 50.20% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, GSS Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

GSS Infotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GSS Infotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.6813.53
1012.4613.11
2012.4612.85
5012.8412.93
1001313.71
20015.6517.95

Source: Dion Global

GSS Infotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GSS Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.21%, FII holding unchanged at 1.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

GSS Infotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:44 AM IST ISTGSS Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 An
Jul 16, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTGSS Infotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 02:59 AM IST ISTGSS Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 14, 2026, 02:49 AM IST ISTGSS Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jun 12, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTGSS Infotech - Updates On Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company

Source: Dion Global

About GSS Infotech

GSS Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG2003PLC041860 and registration number is 041860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhargav Marepally
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Subbarathnamma Palepu
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Prabhakara Rao Alokam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chaitanya Challa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rambabu Sampangi Kaipa
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Saikiran Satya Surya Raghavendra Gundu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on GSS Infotech Share Price

What is the share price of GSS Infotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSS Infotech is ₹14.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GSS Infotech?

The GSS Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GSS Infotech?

The market cap of GSS Infotech is ₹36.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GSS Infotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GSS Infotech are ₹14.03 and ₹13.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GSS Infotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSS Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSS Infotech is ₹34.19 and 52-week low of GSS Infotech is ₹8.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GSS Infotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The GSS Infotech has shown returns of 3.93% over the past day, 8.51% for the past month, -3.17% over 3 months, -50.2% over 1 year, -58.11% across 3 years, and -27.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GSS Infotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GSS Infotech are -0.73 and 0.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GSS Infotech News

More GSS Infotech News
Market Pulse