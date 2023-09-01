Follow Us

GSS INFOTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹197.00 Closed
-0.45-0.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GSS Infotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹195.25₹201.00
₹197.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹176.05₹343.65
₹197.00
Open Price
₹197.90
Prev. Close
₹197.90
Volume
1,68,985

GSS Infotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1200.55
  • R2203.65
  • R3206.3
  • Pivot
    197.9
  • S1194.8
  • S2192.15
  • S3189.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5264.92192.14
  • 10255.44191.98
  • 20241.84191.23
  • 50232.81190.46
  • 100226.11196.07
  • 200181.33204.06

GSS Infotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.71-0.036.37-12.28-9.02648.6687.17
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

GSS Infotech Ltd. Share Holdings

GSS Infotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About GSS Infotech Ltd.

GSS Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG2003PLC041860 and registration number is 041860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhargav Marepally
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Nagajayanthi Das Juttur Ragavendra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prabhakara Rao Alokam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chaitanya Challa
    Non Exe.Ind.Addnl.Director
  • Mr. Rambabu Sampangi Kaipa
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Saikiran Satya Surya Raghavendra Gundu
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on GSS Infotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GSS Infotech Ltd.?

The market cap of GSS Infotech Ltd. is ₹333.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GSS Infotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GSS Infotech Ltd. is 76.86 and PB ratio of GSS Infotech Ltd. is 2.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GSS Infotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSS Infotech Ltd. is ₹197.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GSS Infotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSS Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSS Infotech Ltd. is ₹343.65 and 52-week low of GSS Infotech Ltd. is ₹176.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

