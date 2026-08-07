Here's the live share price of GSS Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GSS Infotech
|11.26
|8.51
|-3.17
|-10.92
|-50.20
|-58.11
|-27.37
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GSS Infotech has declined 50.20% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, GSS Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.68
|13.53
|10
|12.46
|13.11
|20
|12.46
|12.85
|50
|12.84
|12.93
|100
|13
|13.71
|200
|15.65
|17.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GSS Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.21%, FII holding unchanged at 1.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:44 AM IST IST
|GSS Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 An
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|GSS Infotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 02:59 AM IST IST
|GSS Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 14, 2026, 02:49 AM IST IST
|GSS Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jun 12, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|GSS Infotech - Updates On Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company
Source: Dion Global
GSS Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG2003PLC041860 and registration number is 041860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSS Infotech is ₹14.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GSS Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GSS Infotech is ₹36.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GSS Infotech are ₹14.03 and ₹13.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSS Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSS Infotech is ₹34.19 and 52-week low of GSS Infotech is ₹8.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GSS Infotech has shown returns of 3.93% over the past day, 8.51% for the past month, -3.17% over 3 months, -50.2% over 1 year, -58.11% across 3 years, and -27.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GSS Infotech are -0.73 and 0.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global