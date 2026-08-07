What is the share price of GSS Infotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSS Infotech is ₹14.03 as on .

What kind of stock is GSS Infotech? The GSS Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GSS Infotech? The market cap of GSS Infotech is ₹36.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GSS Infotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of GSS Infotech are ₹14.03 and ₹13.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GSS Infotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSS Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSS Infotech is ₹34.19 and 52-week low of GSS Infotech is ₹8.50 as on .

How has the GSS Infotech performed historically in terms of returns? The GSS Infotech has shown returns of 3.93% over the past day, 8.51% for the past month, -3.17% over 3 months, -50.2% over 1 year, -58.11% across 3 years, and -27.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GSS Infotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GSS Infotech are -0.73 and 0.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global