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GSPL Transmission Share Price

NSE
BSE

GSPL TRANSMISSION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum

Here's the live share price of GSPL Transmission along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹144.40 Closed
-2.76₹ -4.10
As on Sep 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GSPL Transmission Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹144.40₹159.55
₹144.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹144.40
Open Price
₹152.00
Prev. Close
₹148.50
Volume
16,404

Source: Dion Global

GSPL Transmission Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GAIL (India)		-1.19-1.33-1.7623.97-3.1211.2410.01
Gujarat Energy		0.17-3.98-27.46-22.57-44.62-17.61-17.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GAIL (India) has declined 3.12% compared to peers like Gujarat Energy (-44.62%). From a 5 year perspective, GAIL (India) has outperformed peers relative to Gujarat Energy (-17.89%).

GSPL Transmission Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GSPL Transmission Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Source: Dion Global

GSPL Transmission Share Holding Pattern

GSPL Transmission Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
41,69,6590.1462.54
28,92,8710.1643.39
25,69,8270.0738.55
19,68,3520.1429.53
11,99,0490.0617.99
11,67,7640.2617.52
10,41,0650.2315.62
9,74,3580.0314.62
9,23,2040.0813.85
8,97,3220.0813.46

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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GSPL Transmission Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 01, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTGSPL Transmission - Intimation Of Proceedings Of The 2Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company Held On Tuesday, 29" Sep
Oct 01, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTGSPL Transmission - Intimation Under Regulation 8(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015
Oct 01, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTGSPL Transmission - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
Oct 01, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTGSPL Transmission - Press Release - "GSPC Group Scheme Of Arrangement Fully Implemented With Listing And Trading Of GSPL Tran
Sep 30, 2026, 01:21 PM IST ISTGSPL Transmission - Listing of Equity Shares of GSPL Transmission Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About GSPL Transmission

GSPL Transmission Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U49300GJ2024SGC153672 and registration number is 153672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gas Transmission/Marketing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1070.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Das
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Avantika Singh Aulakh
    Vice Chairperson
  • Dr. T Natarajan
    Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Jayant Misra
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Vishal Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gauri Kumar
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Vanaja N Sarna
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on GSPL Transmission Share Price

What is the share price of GSPL Transmission?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSPL Transmission is ₹144.40 as on Sep 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is GSPL Transmission?

The GSPL Transmission is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GSPL Transmission?

The market cap of GSPL Transmission is ₹0.00 Cr as on Sep 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GSPL Transmission?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GSPL Transmission are ₹159.55 and ₹144.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GSPL Transmission?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSPL Transmission stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSPL Transmission is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of GSPL Transmission is ₹0.00 as on Sep 30, 2026.

How has the GSPL Transmission performed historically in terms of returns?

The GSPL Transmission has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GSPL Transmission?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GSPL Transmission are and on Sep 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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