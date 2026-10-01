Here's the live share price of GSPL Transmission along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GAIL (India)
|-1.19
|-1.33
|-1.76
|23.97
|-3.12
|11.24
|10.01
|Gujarat Energy
|0.17
|-3.98
|-27.46
|-22.57
|-44.62
|-17.61
|-17.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GAIL (India) has declined 3.12% compared to peers like Gujarat Energy (-44.62%). From a 5 year perspective, GAIL (India) has outperformed peers relative to Gujarat Energy (-17.89%).
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|41,69,659
|0.14
|62.54
|28,92,871
|0.16
|43.39
|25,69,827
|0.07
|38.55
|19,68,352
|0.14
|29.53
|11,99,049
|0.06
|17.99
|11,67,764
|0.26
|17.52
|10,41,065
|0.23
|15.62
|9,74,358
|0.03
|14.62
|9,23,204
|0.08
|13.85
|8,97,322
|0.08
|13.46
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 01, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|GSPL Transmission - Intimation Of Proceedings Of The 2Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company Held On Tuesday, 29" Sep
|Oct 01, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|GSPL Transmission - Intimation Under Regulation 8(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015
|Oct 01, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|GSPL Transmission - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
|Oct 01, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|GSPL Transmission - Press Release - "GSPC Group Scheme Of Arrangement Fully Implemented With Listing And Trading Of GSPL Tran
|Sep 30, 2026, 01:21 PM IST IST
|GSPL Transmission - Listing of Equity Shares of GSPL Transmission Ltd
Source: Dion Global
GSPL Transmission Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U49300GJ2024SGC153672 and registration number is 153672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gas Transmission/Marketing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1070.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSPL Transmission is ₹144.40 as on Sep 30, 2026.
The GSPL Transmission is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GSPL Transmission is ₹0.00 Cr as on Sep 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GSPL Transmission are ₹159.55 and ₹144.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSPL Transmission stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSPL Transmission is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of GSPL Transmission is ₹0.00 as on Sep 30, 2026.
The GSPL Transmission has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GSPL Transmission are and on Sep 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global