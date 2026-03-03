Facebook Pixel Code
GSM Foils Share Price

NSE
BSE

GSM FOILS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of GSM Foils along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹203.10 Closed
-1.38₹ -2.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

GSM Foils Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹193.15₹203.90
₹203.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.00₹255.15
₹203.10
Open Price
₹200.00
Prev. Close
₹205.95
Volume
20,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of GSM Foils has gained 43.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 66.92%.

GSM Foils’s current P/E of 16.86x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

GSM Foils Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GSM Foils		0.12-1.41-1.26-12.4275.7183.2943.84
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries		-0.31-3.44-16.23-21.4953.7391.7359.09
Arfin India		-1.27-6.3816.5793.5882.1422.1212.74
MMP Industries		1.02-3.56-5.31-14.110.7023.2519.99
Euro Panel Products		-4.20-10.67-11.40-31.4810.0611.6517.73
Jainik Power Cables		-5.83-4.96-9.52-10.8543.3312.757.47

Over the last one year, GSM Foils has gained 75.71% compared to peers like Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (53.73%), Arfin India (82.14%), MMP Industries (0.70%). From a 5 year perspective, GSM Foils has outperformed peers relative to Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (59.09%) and Arfin India (12.74%).

GSM Foils Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

GSM Foils Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5202.94204.63
10204.75204.91
20206.88205.29
50205.08205.99
100208.85205.11
200198.91190.41

GSM Foils Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GSM Foils saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.54%, while DII stake increased to 1.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GSM Foils Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the GSM Foils fact sheet for more information

About GSM Foils

GSM Foils Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U43303MH2023PLC405459 and registration number is 405459. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sagar Girish Bhanushali
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Mohansingh Laxmansingh Parmar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Virchand Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Venilal Pandya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Swati Dhaval Mirani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on GSM Foils Share Price

What is the share price of GSM Foils?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSM Foils is ₹203.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is GSM Foils?

The GSM Foils is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of GSM Foils?

The market cap of GSM Foils is ₹286.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GSM Foils?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GSM Foils are ₹203.90 and ₹193.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GSM Foils?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSM Foils stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSM Foils is ₹255.15 and 52-week low of GSM Foils is ₹117.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the GSM Foils performed historically in terms of returns?

The GSM Foils has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, 1.55% for the past month, -6.49% over 3 months, 66.92% over 1 year, 83.29% across 3 years, and 43.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GSM Foils?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GSM Foils are 16.86 and 4.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

GSM Foils News

