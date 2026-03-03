Here's the live share price of GSM Foils along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of GSM Foils has gained 43.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 66.92%.
GSM Foils’s current P/E of 16.86x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GSM Foils
|0.12
|-1.41
|-1.26
|-12.42
|75.71
|83.29
|43.84
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|-0.31
|-3.44
|-16.23
|-21.49
|53.73
|91.73
|59.09
|Arfin India
|-1.27
|-6.38
|16.57
|93.58
|82.14
|22.12
|12.74
|MMP Industries
|1.02
|-3.56
|-5.31
|-14.11
|0.70
|23.25
|19.99
|Euro Panel Products
|-4.20
|-10.67
|-11.40
|-31.48
|10.06
|11.65
|17.73
|Jainik Power Cables
|-5.83
|-4.96
|-9.52
|-10.85
|43.33
|12.75
|7.47
Over the last one year, GSM Foils has gained 75.71% compared to peers like Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (53.73%), Arfin India (82.14%), MMP Industries (0.70%). From a 5 year perspective, GSM Foils has outperformed peers relative to Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (59.09%) and Arfin India (12.74%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|202.94
|204.63
|10
|204.75
|204.91
|20
|206.88
|205.29
|50
|205.08
|205.99
|100
|208.85
|205.11
|200
|198.91
|190.41
In the latest quarter, GSM Foils saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.54%, while DII stake increased to 1.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the GSM Foils fact sheet for more information
GSM Foils Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U43303MH2023PLC405459 and registration number is 405459. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSM Foils is ₹203.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GSM Foils is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of GSM Foils is ₹286.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GSM Foils are ₹203.90 and ₹193.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSM Foils stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSM Foils is ₹255.15 and 52-week low of GSM Foils is ₹117.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GSM Foils has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, 1.55% for the past month, -6.49% over 3 months, 66.92% over 1 year, 83.29% across 3 years, and 43.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GSM Foils are 16.86 and 4.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.