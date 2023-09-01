Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
GSL Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC077417 and registration number is 077417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GSL Securities Ltd. is ₹1.49 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.
P/E ratio of GSL Securities Ltd. is -14.31 and PB ratio of GSL Securities Ltd. is 0.27 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSL Securities Ltd. is ₹4.58 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSL Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSL Securities Ltd. is ₹10.85 and 52-week low of GSL Securities Ltd. is ₹4.37 as on Aug 25, 2023.