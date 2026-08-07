Here's the live share price of GSL Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GSL Securities
|-3.9
|-16.05
|-23.66
|-32.9
|-32.41
|104.75
|39.31
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.1
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.9
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.3
|22.6
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GSL Securities has declined 32.41% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, GSL Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.24
|41.75
|10
|41.92
|42.4
|20
|45.71
|43.76
|50
|46.65
|45.12
|100
|46.42
|44.55
|200
|40.61
|40.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GSL Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|GSL Securities - Book Closure And AGM
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|GSL Securities - Statement Of Deviation & Variation For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|GSL Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|GSL Securities - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|GSL Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.07.2026
Source: Dion Global
GSL Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC077417 and registration number is 077417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSL Securities is ₹39.40 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The GSL Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GSL Securities is ₹16.84 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GSL Securities are ₹39.50 and ₹39.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSL Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSL Securities is ₹61.81 and 52-week low of GSL Securities is ₹36.06 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The GSL Securities has shown returns of -4.85% over the past day, -16.05% for the past month, -23.66% over 3 months, -32.41% over 1 year, 104.75% across 3 years, and 39.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GSL Securities are -51.24 and 1.73 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global