What is the share price of GSL Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSL Securities is ₹39.40 as on .

What kind of stock is GSL Securities? The GSL Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GSL Securities? The market cap of GSL Securities is ₹16.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GSL Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of GSL Securities are ₹39.50 and ₹39.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GSL Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSL Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSL Securities is ₹61.81 and 52-week low of GSL Securities is ₹36.06 as on .

How has the GSL Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The GSL Securities has shown returns of -4.85% over the past day, -16.05% for the past month, -23.66% over 3 months, -32.41% over 1 year, 104.75% across 3 years, and 39.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GSL Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GSL Securities are -51.24 and 1.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global