Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

GSL Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

GSL SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of GSL Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.40 Closed
-4.85₹ -2.01
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

GSL Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.40₹39.50
₹39.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.06₹61.81
₹39.40
Open Price
₹39.50
Prev. Close
₹41.41
Volume
901

Source: Dion Global

GSL Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GSL Securities		-3.9-16.05-23.66-32.9-32.41104.7539.31
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.982.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.718.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.322.65.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GSL Securities has declined 32.41% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, GSL Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

GSL Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GSL Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.2441.75
1041.9242.4
2045.7143.76
5046.6545.12
10046.4244.55
20040.6140.46

Source: Dion Global

GSL Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GSL Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

GSL Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTGSL Securities - Book Closure And AGM
Jul 29, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTGSL Securities - Statement Of Deviation & Variation For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 29, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTGSL Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTGSL Securities - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 29, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTGSL Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.07.2026

Source: Dion Global

About GSL Securities

GSL Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC077417 and registration number is 077417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Santkumar Bagrodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shailja Bagrodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Machhindranath Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suvarna Shinde
    Independent Director

FAQs on GSL Securities Share Price

What is the share price of GSL Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSL Securities is ₹39.40 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is GSL Securities?

The GSL Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GSL Securities?

The market cap of GSL Securities is ₹16.84 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GSL Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GSL Securities are ₹39.50 and ₹39.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GSL Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSL Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSL Securities is ₹61.81 and 52-week low of GSL Securities is ₹36.06 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the GSL Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The GSL Securities has shown returns of -4.85% over the past day, -16.05% for the past month, -23.66% over 3 months, -32.41% over 1 year, 104.75% across 3 years, and 39.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GSL Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GSL Securities are -51.24 and 1.73 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GSL Securities News

More GSL Securities News
Market Pulse