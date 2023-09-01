Follow Us

GSL Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GSL SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.58 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GSL Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.37₹4.58
₹4.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.37₹10.85
₹4.58
Open Price
₹4.37
Prev. Close
₹4.58
Volume
0

GSL Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.65
  • R24.72
  • R34.86
  • Pivot
    4.51
  • S14.44
  • S24.3
  • S34.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.184.53
  • 107.664.67
  • 208.195.1
  • 508.895.97
  • 1007.196.53
  • 2007.526.8

GSL Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.81-8.76-42.24-33.24-49.6727.22298.26
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

GSL Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

GSL Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About GSL Securities Ltd.

GSL Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC077417 and registration number is 077417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K Bagrodia
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Shailja Bagrodia
    Director
  • Mr. Machhindranath Patil
    Director
  • Mrs. Suvarna Shinde
    Director

FAQs on GSL Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GSL Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of GSL Securities Ltd. is ₹1.49 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GSL Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GSL Securities Ltd. is -14.31 and PB ratio of GSL Securities Ltd. is 0.27 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of GSL Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSL Securities Ltd. is ₹4.58 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GSL Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSL Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSL Securities Ltd. is ₹10.85 and 52-week low of GSL Securities Ltd. is ₹4.37 as on Aug 25, 2023.

