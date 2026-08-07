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GSB Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

GSB FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of GSB Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.30 Closed
-4.94₹ -2.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GSB Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.30₹44.50
₹42.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.21₹50.99
₹42.30
Open Price
₹43.00
Prev. Close
₹44.50
Volume
176

Source: Dion Global

GSB Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GSB Finance		2.5528.2213.7711.7647.1852.3233.12
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.982.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.718.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.322.65.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GSB Finance has gained 47.18% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, GSB Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

GSB Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GSB Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.7243.21
1044.0243.27
2043.0942.38
5037.6239.58
10036.3237.73
20036.4236.17

Source: Dion Global

GSB Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GSB Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GSB Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTGSB Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 16, 2026, 08:01 PM IST ISTGSB Finance - Intimation Of The Upcoming Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ("EGM") Of The Company.
Jul 14, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTGSB Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 13, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTGSB Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held Today I.E. July 13, 2026.
Jul 08, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTGSB Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Increase In Authorized Share Capital And Issue Of Eq

Source: Dion Global

About GSB Finance

GSB Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH2001PLC134193 and registration number is 134193. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramakant Biyani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suyash Biyani
    Non Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Usha Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on GSB Finance Share Price

What is the share price of GSB Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSB Finance is ₹42.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GSB Finance?

The GSB Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GSB Finance?

The market cap of GSB Finance is ₹25.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GSB Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GSB Finance are ₹44.50 and ₹42.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GSB Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSB Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSB Finance is ₹50.99 and 52-week low of GSB Finance is ₹25.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GSB Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The GSB Finance has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, 28.22% for the past month, 13.77% over 3 months, 47.18% over 1 year, 52.32% across 3 years, and 33.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GSB Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GSB Finance are -82.30 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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