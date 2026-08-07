What is the share price of GSB Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSB Finance is ₹42.30 as on .

What kind of stock is GSB Finance? The GSB Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GSB Finance? The market cap of GSB Finance is ₹25.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GSB Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of GSB Finance are ₹44.50 and ₹42.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GSB Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSB Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSB Finance is ₹50.99 and 52-week low of GSB Finance is ₹25.21 as on .

How has the GSB Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The GSB Finance has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, 28.22% for the past month, 13.77% over 3 months, 47.18% over 1 year, 52.32% across 3 years, and 33.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GSB Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GSB Finance are -82.30 and 1.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global