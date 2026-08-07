Here's the live share price of GSB Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GSB Finance
|2.55
|28.22
|13.77
|11.76
|47.18
|52.32
|33.12
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.1
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.9
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.3
|22.6
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GSB Finance has gained 47.18% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, GSB Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.72
|43.21
|10
|44.02
|43.27
|20
|43.09
|42.38
|50
|37.62
|39.58
|100
|36.32
|37.73
|200
|36.42
|36.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GSB Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|GSB Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:01 PM IST IST
|GSB Finance - Intimation Of The Upcoming Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ("EGM") Of The Company.
|Jul 14, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|GSB Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|GSB Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held Today I.E. July 13, 2026.
|Jul 08, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|GSB Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Increase In Authorized Share Capital And Issue Of Eq
Source: Dion Global
GSB Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH2001PLC134193 and registration number is 134193. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSB Finance is ₹42.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GSB Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GSB Finance is ₹25.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GSB Finance are ₹44.50 and ₹42.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSB Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSB Finance is ₹50.99 and 52-week low of GSB Finance is ₹25.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GSB Finance has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, 28.22% for the past month, 13.77% over 3 months, 47.18% over 1 year, 52.32% across 3 years, and 33.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GSB Finance are -82.30 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global