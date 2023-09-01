Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
GSB Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH2001PLC134193 and registration number is 134193. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GSB Finance Ltd. is ₹5.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GSB Finance Ltd. is 43.79 and PB ratio of GSB Finance Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSB Finance Ltd. is ₹8.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSB Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSB Finance Ltd. is ₹15.13 and 52-week low of GSB Finance Ltd. is ₹7.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.