GSB Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GSB FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.89 Closed
-2.31-0.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GSB Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.86₹8.89
₹8.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.72₹15.13
₹8.89
Open Price
₹8.86
Prev. Close
₹9.10
Volume
850

GSB Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.9
  • R28.91
  • R38.93
  • Pivot
    8.88
  • S18.87
  • S28.85
  • S38.84

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.329.61
  • 109.5810.21
  • 209.110.74
  • 509.0911.12
  • 1008.6211.01
  • 2009.310.62

GSB Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-14.60-10.65-17.69-1.77-5.8377.80-3.47
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

GSB Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

GSB Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About GSB Finance Ltd.

GSB Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH2001PLC134193 and registration number is 134193. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Girdharilal Biyani
    Chairman & CFO
  • Mr. Ramakant Biyani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suyash Biyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Usha Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on GSB Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GSB Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of GSB Finance Ltd. is ₹5.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GSB Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GSB Finance Ltd. is 43.79 and PB ratio of GSB Finance Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GSB Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GSB Finance Ltd. is ₹8.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GSB Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GSB Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GSB Finance Ltd. is ₹15.13 and 52-week low of GSB Finance Ltd. is ₹7.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

