What is the share price of Grovy India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grovy India is ₹56.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Grovy India? The Grovy India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Grovy India? The market cap of Grovy India is ₹74.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Grovy India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Grovy India are ₹56.50 and ₹52.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grovy India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grovy India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grovy India is ₹63.70 and 52-week low of Grovy India is ₹32.00 as on .

How has the Grovy India performed historically in terms of returns? The Grovy India has shown returns of 6.81% over the past day, 10.02% for the past month, 33.75% over 3 months, 32.89% over 1 year, 36.05% across 3 years, and 38.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Grovy India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grovy India are 20.17 and 3.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global