Here's the live share price of Grovy India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Grovy India
|5.66
|10.02
|33.75
|24.31
|32.89
|36.05
|38.28
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Grovy India has gained 32.89% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Grovy India has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.99
|52.65
|10
|53.44
|52.68
|20
|51.43
|51.95
|50
|48.33
|49.23
|100
|43.83
|46.58
|200
|43.41
|45.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Grovy India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Grovy India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Grovy India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Grovy India - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Grovy India - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On July 23, 2026.
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Grovy India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval The Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter (
Source: Dion Global
Grovy India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74130DL1985PLC021532 and registration number is 021532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grovy India is ₹56.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Grovy India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Grovy India is ₹74.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Grovy India are ₹56.50 and ₹52.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grovy India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grovy India is ₹63.70 and 52-week low of Grovy India is ₹32.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Grovy India has shown returns of 6.81% over the past day, 10.02% for the past month, 33.75% over 3 months, 32.89% over 1 year, 36.05% across 3 years, and 38.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grovy India are 20.17 and 3.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global