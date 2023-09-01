What is the Market Cap of Grovy India Ltd.? The market cap of Grovy India Ltd. is ₹28.67 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Grovy India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Grovy India Ltd. is 30.56 and PB ratio of Grovy India Ltd. is 1.63 as on .

What is the share price of Grovy India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grovy India Ltd. is ₹86.00 as on .