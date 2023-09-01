Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Grovy India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74130DL1985PLC021532 and registration number is 021532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Grovy India Ltd. is ₹28.67 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Grovy India Ltd. is 30.56 and PB ratio of Grovy India Ltd. is 1.63 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grovy India Ltd. is ₹86.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grovy India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grovy India Ltd. is ₹172.85 and 52-week low of Grovy India Ltd. is ₹72.93 as on Aug 31, 2023.