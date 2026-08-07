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Grovy India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GROVY INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Grovy India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹56.00 Closed
6.81₹ 3.57
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Grovy India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.21₹56.50
₹56.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.00₹63.70
₹56.00
Open Price
₹54.00
Prev. Close
₹52.43
Volume
896

Source: Dion Global

Grovy India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Grovy India		5.6610.0233.7524.3132.8936.0538.28
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Grovy India has gained 32.89% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Grovy India has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Grovy India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Grovy India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.9952.65
1053.4452.68
2051.4351.95
5048.3349.23
10043.8346.58
20043.4145.01

Source: Dion Global

Grovy India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Grovy India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Grovy India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTGrovy India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 23, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTGrovy India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 23, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTGrovy India - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 23, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTGrovy India - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On July 23, 2026.
Jul 20, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTGrovy India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval The Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter (

Source: Dion Global

About Grovy India

Grovy India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74130DL1985PLC021532 and registration number is 021532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Chand Jalan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nishit Jalan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Anita Jalan
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Nawal Kishore Choudhury
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jay Nandan Jha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anupam Singh Sisodia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Grovy India Share Price

What is the share price of Grovy India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grovy India is ₹56.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Grovy India?

The Grovy India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Grovy India?

The market cap of Grovy India is ₹74.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Grovy India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Grovy India are ₹56.50 and ₹52.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grovy India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grovy India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grovy India is ₹63.70 and 52-week low of Grovy India is ₹32.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Grovy India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Grovy India has shown returns of 6.81% over the past day, 10.02% for the past month, 33.75% over 3 months, 32.89% over 1 year, 36.05% across 3 years, and 38.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Grovy India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grovy India are 20.17 and 3.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Grovy India News

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