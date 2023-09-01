Follow Us

GROVY INDIA LTD.

Sector : Realty | Smallcap | BSE
₹86.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Grovy India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.00₹86.00
₹86.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.93₹172.85
₹86.00
Open Price
₹86.00
Prev. Close
₹86.00
Volume
0

Grovy India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R186
  • R286
  • R386
  • Pivot
    86
  • S186
  • S286
  • S386

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5126.586.12
  • 10132.4186.16
  • 20136.2685.72
  • 5099.2387.9
  • 10077.292.56
  • 20064.6590.56

Grovy India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-7.03-2.45-12.240198.61207.14
3.67-10.7121.3760.5725.27193.06193.06
3.26-2.6917.3647.1515.5077.07135.85
4.151.8219.8529.998.94193.57147.79
1.87-1.3728.2918.62-22.9933.65-27.42
-5.34-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78
0.962.690.608.3922.63127.0375.00
5.913.84-29.5161.371,356.20761.66220.04
00-7.69-14.29-36.92339.02-22.96
13.4932.2246.6234.3344.42-76.18-92.63
3.6615.2316.1757.41171.28272.26218.75
1.63-23.23-9.73-7.83-17.00-14.87-33.30
-9.08-7.22-6.09-2.02-30.15-30.15-30.15
-0.43-0.140.14-0.71-13.12-48.10-25.27
0-0.40-6.3022.1837.1120.16103.63
-1.9759.3016.845.7973.97127.39129.29

Grovy India Ltd. Share Holdings

Grovy India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Grovy India Ltd.

Grovy India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74130DL1985PLC021532 and registration number is 021532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Chand Jalan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nishit Jalan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jay Nandan Jha
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Nawal Kishore Choudhury
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Grovy India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Grovy India Ltd.?

The market cap of Grovy India Ltd. is ₹28.67 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Grovy India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Grovy India Ltd. is 30.56 and PB ratio of Grovy India Ltd. is 1.63 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Grovy India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grovy India Ltd. is ₹86.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grovy India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grovy India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grovy India Ltd. is ₹172.85 and 52-week low of Grovy India Ltd. is ₹72.93 as on Aug 31, 2023.

