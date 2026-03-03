Here's the live share price of Grover Jewells along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Grover Jewells has gained 11.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 70.19%.
Grover Jewells’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Grover Jewells
|9.93
|70.19
|70.19
|70.19
|70.19
|19.39
|11.22
|Titan Company
|-0.56
|4.96
|11.85
|15.71
|38.56
|21.24
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.27
|4.64
|-18.01
|-21.85
|-8.79
|50.84
|39.81
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.69
|20.82
|17.35
|72.52
|112.54
|98.91
|66.22
|PC Jeweller
|-7.05
|-10.09
|-9.30
|-30.97
|-12.20
|44.07
|25.76
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.01
|-3.93
|-15.16
|-8.96
|-1.86
|-12.66
|-7.80
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|9.86
|0.58
|-19.15
|-20.29
|-18.82
|-6.71
|-4.08
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.65
|6.39
|0.45
|18.61
|3.41
|122.82
|72.69
|Senco Gold
|-4.94
|0.79
|1.00
|-18.93
|7.85
|14.85
|8.66
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-18.22
|-27.98
|-24.61
|-12.22
|-39.59
|-23.40
|Goldiam International
|-1.58
|-2.67
|-8.43
|-13.42
|-2.67
|35.50
|37.88
|D P Abhushan
|-4.80
|-10.05
|-24.23
|-27.04
|-13.11
|55.27
|56.58
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.76
|-2.01
|-1.24
|18.46
|18.46
|5.81
|3.45
|Motisons Jewellers
|-5.27
|22.38
|-7.88
|-22.93
|-10.34
|13.37
|7.82
|Shanti Gold International
|-6.74
|-1.73
|-3.42
|-14.95
|-12.41
|-4.32
|-2.61
|Renaissance Global
|-0.60
|-5.11
|-7.38
|0.41
|-10.15
|9.35
|14.01
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.55
|-12.49
|-17.34
|-24.17
|-11.31
|27.86
|13.40
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|-0.03
|-8.71
|-15.85
|-20.70
|-16.83
|-9.84
|-6.02
|Radhika Jeweltech
|-6.35
|-10.86
|-19.19
|-32.94
|-25.52
|24.21
|14.15
|RBZ Jewellers
|-2.13
|-14.19
|-10.14
|-10.51
|-17.69
|5.10
|3.03
Over the last one year, Grover Jewells has gained 70.19% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.56%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.79%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Grover Jewells has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|154.72
|156.7
|10
|138.71
|143.11
|20
|79.68
|0
|50
|31.87
|0
|100
|15.94
|0
|200
|7.97
|0
Grover Jewells Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36910DL2021PLC388184 and registration number is 388184. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 460.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grover Jewells is ₹171.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Grover Jewells is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Grover Jewells is ₹248.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Grover Jewells are ₹171.55 and ₹168.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grover Jewells stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grover Jewells is ₹188.80 and 52-week low of Grover Jewells is ₹91.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Grover Jewells has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 70.19% for the past month, 70.19% over 3 months, 70.19% over 1 year, 19.39% across 3 years, and 11.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grover Jewells are 0.00 and 8.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.