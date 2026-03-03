Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Grover Jewells Share Price

NSE
BSE

GROVER JEWELLS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Grover Jewells along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹171.55 Closed
4.99₹ 8.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:42 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Grover Jewells Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹168.00₹171.55
₹171.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.40₹188.80
₹171.55
Open Price
₹168.00
Prev. Close
₹163.40
Volume
12,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Grover Jewells has gained 11.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 70.19%.

Grover Jewells’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Grover Jewells Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Grover Jewells		9.9370.1970.1970.1970.1919.3911.22
Titan Company		-0.564.9611.8515.7138.5621.2423.70
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.274.64-18.01-21.85-8.7950.8439.81
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.6920.8217.3572.52112.5498.9166.22
PC Jeweller		-7.05-10.09-9.30-30.97-12.2044.0725.76
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.01-3.93-15.16-8.96-1.86-12.66-7.80
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		9.860.58-19.15-20.29-18.82-6.71-4.08
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.656.390.4518.613.41122.8272.69
Senco Gold		-4.940.791.00-18.937.8514.858.66
Rajesh Exports		-11.00-18.22-27.98-24.61-12.22-39.59-23.40
Goldiam International		-1.58-2.67-8.43-13.42-2.6735.5037.88
D P Abhushan		-4.80-10.05-24.23-27.04-13.1155.2756.58
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.76-2.01-1.2418.4618.465.813.45
Motisons Jewellers		-5.2722.38-7.88-22.93-10.3413.377.82
Shanti Gold International		-6.74-1.73-3.42-14.95-12.41-4.32-2.61
Renaissance Global		-0.60-5.11-7.380.41-10.159.3514.01
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.55-12.49-17.34-24.17-11.3127.8613.40
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		-0.03-8.71-15.85-20.70-16.83-9.84-6.02
Radhika Jeweltech		-6.35-10.86-19.19-32.94-25.5224.2114.15
RBZ Jewellers		-2.13-14.19-10.14-10.51-17.695.103.03

Over the last one year, Grover Jewells has gained 70.19% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.56%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.79%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Grover Jewells has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.81%).

Grover Jewells Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Grover Jewells Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5154.72156.7
10138.71143.11
2079.680
5031.870
10015.940
2007.970

Grover Jewells Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Grover Jewells

Grover Jewells Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36910DL2021PLC388184 and registration number is 388184. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 460.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Grover
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lavkesh Kumar Grover
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhawna Grover
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ayush Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tanishq Gakhar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Grover Jewells Share Price

What is the share price of Grover Jewells?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grover Jewells is ₹171.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Grover Jewells?

The Grover Jewells is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Grover Jewells?

The market cap of Grover Jewells is ₹248.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Grover Jewells?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Grover Jewells are ₹171.55 and ₹168.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grover Jewells?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grover Jewells stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grover Jewells is ₹188.80 and 52-week low of Grover Jewells is ₹91.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Grover Jewells performed historically in terms of returns?

The Grover Jewells has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 70.19% for the past month, 70.19% over 3 months, 70.19% over 1 year, 19.39% across 3 years, and 11.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Grover Jewells?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grover Jewells are 0.00 and 8.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Grover Jewells News

More Grover Jewells News
icon
Market Pulse