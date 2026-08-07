Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Sakthi (Mahalingam) group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Sakthi (Mahalingam) group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
No significant price movements in the Sakthi (Mahalingam) group today.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Sakthi (Mahalingam) group here.
Aside of the Sakthi (Mahalingam) Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.