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List of R P Goenka group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of R P Goenka group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on R P Goenka group stocks here.

R P Goenka Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
FGP		12.200.100.832.98
CESC		163.701.200.74124.86
RPSG Ventures		925.705.900.640.34
KEC International		480.002.050.4359.13
Digidrive Distributors		17.46-0.03-0.170.96
Summit Securities		1503.55-6.10-0.400.36
Zensar Technologies		499.00-2.25-0.4579.04
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Ceat		3723.25-25.35-0.683.48
Harrisons Malayalam		222.95-1.95-0.870.85
PCBL Chemical		321.60-3.30-1.0285.93
RPG Life Sciences		2656.00-32.55-1.210.31
Saregama India		520.00-8.15-1.5432.94
Spencers Retail		32.27-1.04-3.123.51
STEL Holdings		548.50-19.85-3.490.48
Firstsource Solutions		279.95-14.15-4.81583.01
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the R P Goenka group stocks today are FGP (up 0.83%) and CESC (up 0.74%). On the other hand, the top losers include Firstsource Solutions (down 4.81%) and STEL Holdings (down 3.49%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

R P Goenka Group has a strong presence across industries, including power, and information technology.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the R P Goenka group here.

Aside of the R P Goenka Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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