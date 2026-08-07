Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of R P Goenka group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on R P Goenka group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|FGP
|12.20
|0.10
|0.83
|2.98
|CESC
|163.70
|1.20
|0.74
|124.86
|RPSG Ventures
|925.70
|5.90
|0.64
|0.34
|KEC International
|480.00
|2.05
|0.43
|59.13
|Digidrive Distributors
|17.46
|-0.03
|-0.17
|0.96
|Summit Securities
|1503.55
|-6.10
|-0.40
|0.36
|Zensar Technologies
|499.00
|-2.25
|-0.45
|79.04
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Ceat
|3723.25
|-25.35
|-0.68
|3.48
|Harrisons Malayalam
|222.95
|-1.95
|-0.87
|0.85
|PCBL Chemical
|321.60
|-3.30
|-1.02
|85.93
|RPG Life Sciences
|2656.00
|-32.55
|-1.21
|0.31
|Saregama India
|520.00
|-8.15
|-1.54
|32.94
|Spencers Retail
|32.27
|-1.04
|-3.12
|3.51
|STEL Holdings
|548.50
|-19.85
|-3.49
|0.48
|Firstsource Solutions
|279.95
|-14.15
|-4.81
|583.01
The top gainers among the R P Goenka group stocks today are FGP (up 0.83%) and CESC (up 0.74%). On the other hand, the top losers include Firstsource Solutions (down 4.81%) and STEL Holdings (down 3.49%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
R P Goenka Group has a strong presence across industries, including power, and information technology.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the R P Goenka group here.
Aside of the R P Goenka Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.