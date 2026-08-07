Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Oswal group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Oswal group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Vardhman Polytex
|6.55
|0.55
|9.17
|138.76
|Oswal Green Tech
|22.10
|0.06
|0.27
|15.98
|Oswal Yarns
|15.75
|0
|0
|0.22
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Oswal Agro Mills
|40.06
|-2.46
|-5.79
|5.29
The top gainers among the Oswal group stocks today are Vardhman Polytex (up 9.17%) and Oswal Green Tech (up 0.27%). On the other hand, the top losers include Oswal Agro Mills (down 5.79%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Oswal Group has a strong presence across industries, including finance, and service.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Oswal group here.
Aside of the Oswal Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.