Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Manipal group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Manipal group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Manipal Finance Corporation
|15.81
|0.75
|4.98
|0.10
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation
|44.00
|-1.00
|-2.22
|0.04
|ICDS
|41.00
|-1.46
|-3.44
|0.50
The top gainers among the Manipal group stocks today are Manipal Finance Corporation (up 4.98%). On the other hand, the top losers include ICDS (down 3.44%) and Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation (down 2.22%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Manipal Group has a strong presence in the , and finance industry.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Manipal group here.
Aside of the Manipal Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.