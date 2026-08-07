Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Jaipuria group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Jaipuria group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Cosmo Ferrites
|217.00
|5.00
|2.36
|1.63
|Cosmo First
|889.95
|18.35
|2.11
|19.56
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
The top gainers among the Jaipuria group stocks today are Cosmo Ferrites (up 2.36%) and Cosmo First (up 2.11%). On the other hand, there are no losers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Jaipuria Group has a strong presence across industries, including packaging, and electronics.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Jaipuria group here.
Aside of the Jaipuria Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.