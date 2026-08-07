Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Indiabulls group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Indiabulls group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Sammaan Capital
|163.15
|-3.90
|-2.33
|213.82
|Indiabulls Enterprises
|18.75
|-1.54
|-7.59
|208.36
|Dhani Services
|51.20
|-4.82
|-8.60
|569.97
The top losers among the Indiabulls group stocks today are Dhani Services (down 8.60%) and Indiabulls Enterprises (down 7.59%). On the other hand, there are no gainers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Indiabulls Group has a strong presence in the , and finance industry.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Indiabulls group here.
Aside of the Indiabulls Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.