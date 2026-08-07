Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of IIFL group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on IIFL group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|IIFL Finance
|619.00
|10.00
|1.64
|40.74
|IIFL Capital Services
|334.05
|-1.35
|-0.40
|28.88
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|360 One Wam
|1166.10
|-19.90
|-1.68
|33.04
The top gainers among the IIFL group stocks today are IIFL Finance (up 1.64%). On the other hand, the top losers include 360 One Wam (down 1.68%) and IIFL Capital Services (down 0.40%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
IIFL Group has a strong presence in the , and finance industry.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the IIFL group here.
Aside of the IIFL Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.