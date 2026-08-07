Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Essar group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Essar group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Yunik Managing Advisors
|7.63
|0.51
|7.16
|2.01
|Diligent Media Corporation
|2.85
|0.05
|1.79
|2.72
|Black Box
|743.85
|2.20
|0.30
|13.00
|Essar Shipping
|19.90
|-0.01
|-0.05
|19.49
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
The top gainers among the Essar group stocks today are Yunik Managing Advisors (up 7.16%) and Diligent Media Corporation (up 1.79%). On the other hand, the top losers include Essar Shipping (down 0.05%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Essar Group has a strong presence across industries, including information technology, and shipping.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Essar group here.
Aside of the Essar Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.