Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Emami group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Emami group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Emami
|411.80
|2.70
|0.66
|49.58
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Emami Realty
|75.49
|-2.96
|-3.77
|1.07
|Emami Paper Mills
|107.70
|-4.30
|-3.84
|1.21
The top gainers among the Emami group stocks today are Emami (up 0.66%). On the other hand, the top losers include Emami Paper Mills (down 3.84%) and Emami Realty (down 3.77%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Emami Group has a strong presence across industries, including personal care, and paper.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Emami group here.
Aside of the Emami Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.