Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Apollo Hospital group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Apollo Hospital group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Indraprastha Medical Corporation
|381.20
|18.75
|5.17
|398.94
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8980.50
|167.60
|1.90
|10.60
|Gujarat Apollo Industries
|367.70
|0.35
|0.10
|0.58
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
The top gainers among the Apollo Hospital group stocks today are Indraprastha Medical Corporation (up 5.17%) and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.90%). On the other hand, there are no losers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Apollo Hospital Group has a strong presence across industries, including pharmaceuticals and health care, and engineering.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Apollo Hospital group here.
Aside of the Apollo Hospital Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.