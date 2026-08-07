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Groarc Industries India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GROARC INDUSTRIES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Groarc Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.51 Closed
-6.45₹ -0.38
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Groarc Industries India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.51₹5.90
₹5.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.92₹14.22
₹5.51
Open Price
₹5.90
Prev. Close
₹5.89
Volume
5,893

Source: Dion Global

Groarc Industries India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Groarc Industries India		-4.01-8.01-10.11-13.91-23.68-14.161.05
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.4-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.8-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.4-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.114.0913.931.7911.1911.75.1
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.9-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.621.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.19.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.7
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.82.2219.72-8.4-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.4
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.3-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.3
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.218.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.2-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Groarc Industries India has declined 23.68% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Groarc Industries India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Groarc Industries India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Groarc Industries India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.85.75
105.755.74
205.755.78
506.185.98
1006.096.22
2006.986.66

Source: Dion Global

Groarc Industries India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Groarc Industries India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Groarc Industries India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTGroarc Industries - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENEDED 30/06/2026
Aug 07, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTGroarc Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 06/08/2026
Aug 01, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTGroarc Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Dated 06/08/2026
Jul 21, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTGroarc Industries - Scrutinizer Report And Voting Result Of 34Th AGM
Jul 21, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTGroarc Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Groarc Industries India

Groarc Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TN1992PLC023621 and registration number is 023621. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendhiran Jayaram
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chandran Ganesan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijayaraj Jain Heerachand Jain
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. T S Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Chengalvarayan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rainy Ramesh Singhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Groarc Industries India Share Price

What is the share price of Groarc Industries India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Groarc Industries India is ₹5.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Groarc Industries India?

The Groarc Industries India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Groarc Industries India?

The market cap of Groarc Industries India is ₹11.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Groarc Industries India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Groarc Industries India are ₹5.90 and ₹5.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Groarc Industries India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Groarc Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Groarc Industries India is ₹14.22 and 52-week low of Groarc Industries India is ₹4.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Groarc Industries India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Groarc Industries India has shown returns of -6.45% over the past day, -8.01% for the past month, -10.11% over 3 months, -23.68% over 1 year, -14.16% across 3 years, and 1.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Groarc Industries India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Groarc Industries India are 5.21 and 0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Groarc Industries India News

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