What is the share price of Groarc Industries India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Groarc Industries India is ₹5.51 as on .

What kind of stock is Groarc Industries India? The Groarc Industries India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Groarc Industries India? The market cap of Groarc Industries India is ₹11.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Groarc Industries India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Groarc Industries India are ₹5.90 and ₹5.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Groarc Industries India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Groarc Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Groarc Industries India is ₹14.22 and 52-week low of Groarc Industries India is ₹4.92 as on .

How has the Groarc Industries India performed historically in terms of returns? The Groarc Industries India has shown returns of -6.45% over the past day, -8.01% for the past month, -10.11% over 3 months, -23.68% over 1 year, -14.16% across 3 years, and 1.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Groarc Industries India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Groarc Industries India are 5.21 and 0.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global