Here's the live share price of Groarc Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Groarc Industries India
|-4.01
|-8.01
|-10.11
|-13.91
|-23.68
|-14.16
|1.05
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.4
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.8
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.4
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.1
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.7
|5.1
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.9
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.6
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.1
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.7
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.8
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.4
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.4
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.3
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.3
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.2
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.2
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Groarc Industries India has declined 23.68% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Groarc Industries India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.8
|5.75
|10
|5.75
|5.74
|20
|5.75
|5.78
|50
|6.18
|5.98
|100
|6.09
|6.22
|200
|6.98
|6.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Groarc Industries India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|Groarc Industries - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENEDED 30/06/2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:13 AM IST IST
|Groarc Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 06/08/2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Groarc Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Dated 06/08/2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Groarc Industries - Scrutinizer Report And Voting Result Of 34Th AGM
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Groarc Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Groarc Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TN1992PLC023621 and registration number is 023621. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Groarc Industries India is ₹5.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Groarc Industries India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Groarc Industries India is ₹11.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Groarc Industries India are ₹5.90 and ₹5.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Groarc Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Groarc Industries India is ₹14.22 and 52-week low of Groarc Industries India is ₹4.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Groarc Industries India has shown returns of -6.45% over the past day, -8.01% for the past month, -10.11% over 3 months, -23.68% over 1 year, -14.16% across 3 years, and 1.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Groarc Industries India are 5.21 and 0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global