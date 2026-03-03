Here's the live share price of Grill Splendour Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Grill Splendour Services has declined 1.43% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 42.69%.
Grill Splendour Services’s current P/E of -11.43x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Grill Splendour Services
|-2.87
|1.72
|-9.54
|-3.66
|42.69
|-2.37
|-1.43
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.72
|-4.48
|-11.38
|-15.89
|-10.42
|26.97
|39.95
|ITC Hotels
|-3.96
|-7.28
|-16.93
|-31.17
|6.82
|0.13
|0.08
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-2.55
|-0.17
|-14.18
|-20.35
|-20.16
|4.64
|-4.25
|EIH
|-2.47
|-5.96
|-17.47
|-24.23
|-2.78
|24.86
|24.70
|Chalet Hotels
|-7.02
|-12.41
|-13.90
|-23.38
|4.67
|29.55
|35.17
|Ventive Hospitality
|-0.34
|-7.51
|-0.41
|-4.55
|27.18
|0.33
|0.20
|Travel Food Services
|-4.34
|6.99
|-10.44
|-8.36
|9.46
|3.06
|1.82
|Devyani International
|-5.35
|5.61
|-10.50
|-30.06
|-26.63
|-6.94
|-0.15
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|1.06
|-1.17
|9.34
|7.23
|1.58
|0.53
|0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|0.26
|-13.79
|-30.02
|-32.84
|-9.45
|13.28
|22.60
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.30
|2.16
|-15.91
|-33.11
|-27.71
|-9.69
|-0.66
|Sapphire Foods India
|-8.60
|4.35
|-23.24
|-39.16
|-39.70
|-7.63
|-4.09
|Valor Estate
|-4.16
|-1.70
|-14.47
|-39.96
|-9.55
|16.22
|29.72
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-2.00
|-6.43
|-11.39
|-21.70
|-2.54
|0.85
|12.57
|Juniper Hotels
|-1.69
|-7.90
|-10.48
|-26.57
|-15.10
|-19.25
|-12.04
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.83
|-7.55
|-12.58
|-10.76
|-4.75
|15.65
|8.93
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.50
|-0.06
|3.43
|-22.30
|-0.95
|-12.47
|-15.60
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.13
|-13.88
|-26.65
|13.75
|3.60
|2.14
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-4.52
|-6.34
|-9.80
|-24.40
|-14.38
|-16.14
|-10.02
Over the last one year, Grill Splendour Services has gained 42.69% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.42%), ITC Hotels (6.82%), Jubilant Foodworks (-20.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Grill Splendour Services has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (39.95%) and ITC Hotels (0.08%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|120.51
|119.92
|10
|119.42
|119.86
|20
|120.14
|120.92
|50
|127.17
|123.78
|100
|125.82
|122.82
|200
|114.7
|115.4
In the latest quarter, Grill Splendour Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 31.45%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 19.78%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Grill Splendour Services fact sheet for more information
Grill Splendour Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100MH2019PLC333814 and registration number is 333814. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grill Splendour Services is ₹118.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Grill Splendour Services is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Grill Splendour Services is ₹74.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Grill Splendour Services are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grill Splendour Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grill Splendour Services is ₹154.00 and 52-week low of Grill Splendour Services is ₹82.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Grill Splendour Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.72% for the past month, -9.54% over 3 months, 42.69% over 1 year, -2.37% across 3 years, and -1.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grill Splendour Services are -11.43 and 4.38 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.