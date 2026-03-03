Here's the live share price of Greenleaf Envirotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Greenleaf Envirotech has declined 3.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.71%.
Greenleaf Envirotech’s current P/E of 10.47x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Greenleaf Envirotech
|0.13
|-14.77
|-32.95
|-14.71
|-14.71
|-5.17
|-3.13
|Va Tech Wabag
|-3.71
|4.71
|-12.58
|-19.35
|-3.13
|57.59
|34.25
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|-4.88
|-15.68
|-27.38
|-39.45
|-22.11
|-9.68
|-5.92
|EMS
|-6.43
|-17.69
|-33.98
|-47.92
|-52.37
|0.30
|0.18
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|-3.92
|-10.97
|-32.53
|-43.60
|-16.78
|-10.90
|-6.69
|Concord Enviro Systems
|-10.87
|-29.70
|-27.20
|-47.10
|-33.57
|-29.63
|-19.01
|Effwa Infra & Research
|-4.60
|-5.83
|-20.00
|-11.64
|24.09
|6.40
|3.79
|Felix Industries
|-1.56
|-7.85
|16.81
|3.20
|60.54
|24.06
|30.23
|Apex Ecotech
|-13.01
|-13.17
|-15.26
|-9.81
|10.60
|-7.20
|-4.39
Over the last one year, Greenleaf Envirotech has declined 14.71% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (-3.13%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-22.11%), EMS (-52.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Greenleaf Envirotech has underperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (34.25%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (-5.92%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|112.18
|115.66
|10
|119.98
|118.76
|20
|128.5
|125.39
|50
|144.22
|135.92
|100
|139.17
|0
|200
|69.59
|0
In the latest quarter, Greenleaf Envirotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Greenleaf Envirotech fact sheet for more information
Greenleaf Envirotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29253GJ2010PLC059798 and registration number is 059798. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenleaf Envirotech is ₹113.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Greenleaf Envirotech is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Greenleaf Envirotech is ₹67.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Greenleaf Envirotech are ₹115.00 and ₹110.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenleaf Envirotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenleaf Envirotech is ₹185.90 and 52-week low of Greenleaf Envirotech is ₹104.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Greenleaf Envirotech has shown returns of -4.51% over the past day, -17.89% for the past month, -33.24% over 3 months, -14.71% over 1 year, -5.17% across 3 years, and -3.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greenleaf Envirotech are 10.47 and 3.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.