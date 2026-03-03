Facebook Pixel Code
Greenleaf Envirotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

GREENLEAF ENVIROTECH

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering
Theme
Waste Management

Here's the live share price of Greenleaf Envirotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹113.35 Closed
-4.51₹ -5.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Greenleaf Envirotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹110.05₹115.00
₹113.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.00₹185.90
₹113.35
Open Price
₹111.50
Prev. Close
₹118.70
Volume
9,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Greenleaf Envirotech has declined 3.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.71%.

Greenleaf Envirotech's current P/E of 10.47x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Greenleaf Envirotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Greenleaf Envirotech: 0.13 | -14.77 | -32.95 | -14.71 | -14.71 | -5.17 | -3.13
Va Tech Wabag: -3.71 | 4.71 | -12.58 | -19.35 | -3.13 | 57.59 | 34.25
Enviro Infra Engineers: -4.88 | -15.68 | -27.38 | -39.45 | -22.11 | -9.68 | -5.92
EMS: -6.43 | -17.69 | -33.98 | -47.92 | -52.37 | 0.30 | 0.18
Denta Water and Infra Solutions: -3.92 | -10.97 | -32.53 | -43.60 | -16.78 | -10.90 | -6.69
Concord Enviro Systems: -10.87 | -29.70 | -27.20 | -47.10 | -33.57 | -29.63 | -19.01
Effwa Infra & Research: -4.60 | -5.83 | -20.00 | -11.64 | 24.09 | 6.40 | 3.79
Felix Industries: -1.56 | -7.85 | 16.81 | 3.20 | 60.54 | 24.06 | 30.23
Apex Ecotech: -13.01 | -13.17 | -15.26 | -9.81 | 10.60 | -7.20 | -4.39

Over the last one year, Greenleaf Envirotech has declined 14.71% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (-3.13%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-22.11%), EMS (-52.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Greenleaf Envirotech has underperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (34.25%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (-5.92%).

Greenleaf Envirotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Greenleaf Envirotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5 | 112.18 | 115.66
10 | 119.98 | 118.76
20 | 128.5 | 125.39
50 | 144.22 | 135.92
100139.170
20069.590

Greenleaf Envirotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Greenleaf Envirotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Greenleaf Envirotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Greenleaf Envirotech fact sheet for more information

About Greenleaf Envirotech

Greenleaf Envirotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29253GJ2010PLC059798 and registration number is 059798. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  Mr. Kalpesh Gordhanbhai Goti
    Chairman & Managing Director
  Ms. Gopiben Kalpesh Goti
    Whole Time Director
  Mr. Dahyalal Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  Mr. Sanket Pravinchandra Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  Mr. Kaushik Vallabhbhai Antaliya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Greenleaf Envirotech Share Price

What is the share price of Greenleaf Envirotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenleaf Envirotech is ₹113.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Greenleaf Envirotech?

The Greenleaf Envirotech is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Greenleaf Envirotech?

The market cap of Greenleaf Envirotech is ₹67.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Greenleaf Envirotech?

Today's highest and lowest price of Greenleaf Envirotech are ₹115.00 and ₹110.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greenleaf Envirotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenleaf Envirotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenleaf Envirotech is ₹185.90 and 52-week low of Greenleaf Envirotech is ₹104.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Greenleaf Envirotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Greenleaf Envirotech has shown returns of -4.51% over the past day, -17.89% for the past month, -33.24% over 3 months, -14.71% over 1 year, -5.17% across 3 years, and -3.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Greenleaf Envirotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greenleaf Envirotech are 10.47 and 3.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Greenleaf Envirotech News

