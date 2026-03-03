Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Greenhitech Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

GREENHITECH VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Greenhitech Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹82.50 Closed
-2.25₹ -1.90
As on Feb 27, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Greenhitech Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.00₹84.40
₹82.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.00₹141.80
₹82.50
Open Price
₹84.40
Prev. Close
₹84.40
Volume
21,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Greenhitech Ventures has declined 3.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.06%.

Greenhitech Ventures’s current P/E of 87.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Greenhitech Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Greenhitech Ventures		-9.34-14.99-29.79-1.87-20.06-6.13-3.73
Adani Enterprises		-2.71-3.56-3.00-4.263.465.2318.98
MMTC		-4.88-8.550.46-9.2620.1322.534.14
Lloyds Enterprises		-7.63-15.86-10.21-31.1433.1094.3781.11
SG Mart		9.3828.7335.7142.7444.66187.86148.22
MSTC		-0.42-1.13-6.78-6.445.4118.047.52
BN Agrochem		-7.41-15.17-28.74-24.6690.2581.6173.85
Shankara Buildpro		-2.9016.6013.2213.2213.224.232.52
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-2.89-4.26-12.05-3.5183.9871.0652.95
TCC Concept		-1.89-1.75-9.93-20.92-4.29198.2792.65
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.31-5.48-1.003.2517.2212.388.06
RRP Defense		0-2.96-11.33101.242,954.45257.37168.95
Mrugesh Trading		8.0844.27214.501,996.672,520.83210.5697.37
Hexa Tradex		-1.16-1.19-4.96-12.87-27.170.9017.49
Hardwyn India		1.647.054.1529.2539.122.1542.17
The Yamuna Syndicate		-2.873.32-15.21-27.73-12.5830.649.52
Uniphos Enterprises		-2.09-5.80-28.06-33.84-24.64-12.934.32
SMT Engineering		8.2242.69207.53924.484,113.10308.77132.75
State Trading Corporation Of India		-4.43-8.19-2.29-5.214.5215.182.83
Oswal Agro Mills		-6.49-15.52-25.91-43.52-25.0213.0431.95

Over the last one year, Greenhitech Ventures has declined 20.06% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Greenhitech Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).

Greenhitech Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Greenhitech Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.9285.75
1090.0888.11
2091.691.73
50103.5599.68
100106.98104.9
200108.65108.31

Greenhitech Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Greenhitech Ventures saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.62%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.36%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Greenhitech Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 08, 2026, 3:07 AM ISTGreenhitech Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 13, 2025, 10:19 PM ISTGreenhitech Ventures - Financial Results 30.09.2025
Nov 13, 2025, 10:13 PM ISTGreenhitech Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 201
Nov 07, 2025, 3:10 AM ISTGreenhitech Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati
Oct 13, 2025, 4:37 AM ISTGreenhitech Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Greenhitech Ventures

Greenhitech Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U19201UP2023PLC182123 and registration number is 182123. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Naved Iqbal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Nadeem
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Arham Anees
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anuj Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sobha Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Greenhitech Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Greenhitech Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenhitech Ventures is ₹82.50 as on Feb 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Greenhitech Ventures?

The Greenhitech Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Greenhitech Ventures?

The market cap of Greenhitech Ventures is ₹106.67 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Greenhitech Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Greenhitech Ventures are ₹84.40 and ₹79.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greenhitech Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenhitech Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenhitech Ventures is ₹141.80 and 52-week low of Greenhitech Ventures is ₹79.00 as on Feb 27, 2026.

How has the Greenhitech Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Greenhitech Ventures has shown returns of -2.25% over the past day, -14.99% for the past month, -29.79% over 3 months, -20.06% over 1 year, -6.13% across 3 years, and -3.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Greenhitech Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greenhitech Ventures are 87.12 and 1.08 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Greenhitech Ventures News

More Greenhitech Ventures News
icon
Market Pulse