Here's the live share price of Greenhitech Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Greenhitech Ventures has declined 3.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.06%.
Greenhitech Ventures’s current P/E of 87.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Greenhitech Ventures
|-9.34
|-14.99
|-29.79
|-1.87
|-20.06
|-6.13
|-3.73
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.71
|-3.56
|-3.00
|-4.26
|3.46
|5.23
|18.98
|MMTC
|-4.88
|-8.55
|0.46
|-9.26
|20.13
|22.53
|4.14
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-7.63
|-15.86
|-10.21
|-31.14
|33.10
|94.37
|81.11
|SG Mart
|9.38
|28.73
|35.71
|42.74
|44.66
|187.86
|148.22
|MSTC
|-0.42
|-1.13
|-6.78
|-6.44
|5.41
|18.04
|7.52
|BN Agrochem
|-7.41
|-15.17
|-28.74
|-24.66
|90.25
|81.61
|73.85
|Shankara Buildpro
|-2.90
|16.60
|13.22
|13.22
|13.22
|4.23
|2.52
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.89
|-4.26
|-12.05
|-3.51
|83.98
|71.06
|52.95
|TCC Concept
|-1.89
|-1.75
|-9.93
|-20.92
|-4.29
|198.27
|92.65
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.31
|-5.48
|-1.00
|3.25
|17.22
|12.38
|8.06
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|101.24
|2,954.45
|257.37
|168.95
|Mrugesh Trading
|8.08
|44.27
|214.50
|1,996.67
|2,520.83
|210.56
|97.37
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-4.96
|-12.87
|-27.17
|0.90
|17.49
|Hardwyn India
|1.64
|7.05
|4.15
|29.25
|39.12
|2.15
|42.17
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-2.87
|3.32
|-15.21
|-27.73
|-12.58
|30.64
|9.52
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-2.09
|-5.80
|-28.06
|-33.84
|-24.64
|-12.93
|4.32
|SMT Engineering
|8.22
|42.69
|207.53
|924.48
|4,113.10
|308.77
|132.75
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-4.43
|-8.19
|-2.29
|-5.21
|4.52
|15.18
|2.83
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-6.49
|-15.52
|-25.91
|-43.52
|-25.02
|13.04
|31.95
Over the last one year, Greenhitech Ventures has declined 20.06% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Greenhitech Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|87.92
|85.75
|10
|90.08
|88.11
|20
|91.6
|91.73
|50
|103.55
|99.68
|100
|106.98
|104.9
|200
|108.65
|108.31
In the latest quarter, Greenhitech Ventures saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.62%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.36%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 08, 2026, 3:07 AM IST
|Greenhitech Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 13, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
|Greenhitech Ventures - Financial Results 30.09.2025
|Nov 13, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
|Greenhitech Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 201
|Nov 07, 2025, 3:10 AM IST
|Greenhitech Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati
|Oct 13, 2025, 4:37 AM IST
|Greenhitech Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Greenhitech Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U19201UP2023PLC182123 and registration number is 182123. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenhitech Ventures is ₹82.50 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Greenhitech Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Greenhitech Ventures is ₹106.67 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Greenhitech Ventures are ₹84.40 and ₹79.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenhitech Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenhitech Ventures is ₹141.80 and 52-week low of Greenhitech Ventures is ₹79.00 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Greenhitech Ventures has shown returns of -2.25% over the past day, -14.99% for the past month, -29.79% over 3 months, -20.06% over 1 year, -6.13% across 3 years, and -3.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greenhitech Ventures are 87.12 and 1.08 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.