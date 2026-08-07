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Greencrest Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

GREENCREST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Greencrest Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.53 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Greencrest Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.51₹0.53
₹0.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.46₹0.69
₹0.53
Open Price
₹0.53
Prev. Close
₹0.53
Volume
71,707

Source: Dion Global

Greencrest Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Greencrest Financial Services		8.163.926.00-5.36-19.70-6.09-3.55
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Greencrest Financial Services has declined 19.70% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Greencrest Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Greencrest Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Greencrest Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.480.5
100.480.49
200.490.49
500.50.5
1000.50.51
2000.540.55

Source: Dion Global

Greencrest Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Greencrest Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Greencrest Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 03:55 PM IST ISTGreencrest Financial - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTGreencrest Financial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 03:41 PM IST ISTGreencrest Financial - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jun 26, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTGreencrest Financial - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
May 28, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTGreencrest Financial - Results - Audited Financial Results For QE/YE March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Greencrest Financial Services

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1993PLC057785 and registration number is 057785. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Parakh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Parakh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Biswanath Roychowdhury
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nandini Bar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Greencrest Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Greencrest Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greencrest Financial Services is ₹0.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Greencrest Financial Services?

The Greencrest Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Greencrest Financial Services?

The market cap of Greencrest Financial Services is ₹19.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Greencrest Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Greencrest Financial Services are ₹0.53 and ₹0.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greencrest Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greencrest Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greencrest Financial Services is ₹0.69 and 52-week low of Greencrest Financial Services is ₹0.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Greencrest Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Greencrest Financial Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.92% for the past month, 6.0% over 3 months, -19.7% over 1 year, -6.09% across 3 years, and -3.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Greencrest Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greencrest Financial Services are 14.32 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Greencrest Financial Services News

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