Here's the live share price of Greencrest Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Greencrest Financial Services
|8.16
|3.92
|6.00
|-5.36
|-19.70
|-6.09
|-3.55
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Greencrest Financial Services has declined 19.70% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Greencrest Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.48
|0.5
|10
|0.48
|0.49
|20
|0.49
|0.49
|50
|0.5
|0.5
|100
|0.5
|0.51
|200
|0.54
|0.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Greencrest Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 03:55 PM IST IST
|Greencrest Financial - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Greencrest Financial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 03:41 PM IST IST
|Greencrest Financial - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jun 26, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Greencrest Financial - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
|May 28, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Greencrest Financial - Results - Audited Financial Results For QE/YE March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1993PLC057785 and registration number is 057785. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greencrest Financial Services is ₹0.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Greencrest Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Greencrest Financial Services is ₹19.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Greencrest Financial Services are ₹0.53 and ₹0.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greencrest Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greencrest Financial Services is ₹0.69 and 52-week low of Greencrest Financial Services is ₹0.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Greencrest Financial Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.92% for the past month, 6.0% over 3 months, -19.7% over 1 year, -6.09% across 3 years, and -3.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greencrest Financial Services are 14.32 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global