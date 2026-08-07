What is the share price of Greencrest Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greencrest Financial Services is ₹0.53 as on .

What kind of stock is Greencrest Financial Services? The Greencrest Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Greencrest Financial Services? The market cap of Greencrest Financial Services is ₹19.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Greencrest Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Greencrest Financial Services are ₹0.53 and ₹0.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greencrest Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greencrest Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greencrest Financial Services is ₹0.69 and 52-week low of Greencrest Financial Services is ₹0.46 as on .

How has the Greencrest Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Greencrest Financial Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.92% for the past month, 6.0% over 3 months, -19.7% over 1 year, -6.09% across 3 years, and -3.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Greencrest Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greencrest Financial Services are 14.32 and 0.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global