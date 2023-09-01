Follow Us

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GREENCREST FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.68 Closed
1.490.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.66₹0.68
₹0.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.62₹2.92
₹0.68
Open Price
₹0.67
Prev. Close
₹0.67
Volume
8,61,132

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.69
  • R20.69
  • R30.71
  • Pivot
    0.67
  • S10.67
  • S20.65
  • S30.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.940.66
  • 101.90.66
  • 201.820.66
  • 501.460.68
  • 1001.10.76
  • 2000.890.92

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.251.493.03-27.66-42.4738.78-95.03
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Greencrest Financial Services Ltd.

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1993PLC057785 and registration number is 057785. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Parakh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Parakh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shree Niwas Singhee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhirendra Kr Sahani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonali Roychowdhury
    Independent Director

FAQs on Greencrest Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. is ₹24.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. is 14.41 and PB ratio of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. is ₹.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. is ₹2.92 and 52-week low of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. is ₹.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

