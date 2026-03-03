Facebook Pixel Code
Greenchef Appliances Ltd Share Price

NSE
BSE

GREENCHEF APPLIANCES LTD

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Greenchef Appliances Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.00 Closed
-1.21₹ -0.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Greenchef Appliances Ltd Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.00₹46.00
₹45.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.30₹74.05
₹45.00
Open Price
₹46.00
Prev. Close
₹45.55
Volume
4,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Greenchef Appliances Ltd has declined 16.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.52%.

Greenchef Appliances Ltd’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Greenchef Appliances Ltd Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Greenchef Appliances Ltd		0-6.93-21.33-31.35-29.13-25.58-16.25
Amber Enterprises India		-0.5727.3012.213.1839.3857.8818.95
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-3.428.92-0.94-23.80-22.69-6.60-8.30
V-Guard Industries		-0.26-10.09-8.19-13.050.187.906.91
Cello World		-1.06-16.88-26.17-26.48-21.73-18.83-11.77
Eureka Forbes		-7.01-16.00-28.42-21.98-4.39-3.26-1.97
TTK Prestige		-7.31-10.52-21.79-26.50-18.31-13.79-8.14
IFB Industries		-3.55-0.27-33.85-30.550.609.21-2.41
Bajaj Electricals		-2.36-13.31-25.24-37.15-38.90-31.07-18.96
Orient Electric		4.575.31-1.59-15.54-10.64-12.77-8.10
Harsha Engineers International		-1.99-10.02-6.27-12.06-5.160.54-5.92
Borosil		-6.78-13.65-25.56-33.72-28.09-11.313.93
Wonder Electricals		-2.68-0.61-22.441.05-21.8089.20104.58
Stove Kraft		2.51-6.99-17.75-25.50-27.975.50-0.71
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		0.121.03-14.30-15.517.52-22.991.30
Tokyo Plast International		-13.18-24.42-35.71-38.75-33.28-6.431.47

Over the last one year, Greenchef Appliances Ltd has declined 29.13% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (39.38%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-22.69%), V-Guard Industries (0.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Greenchef Appliances Ltd has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (18.95%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-8.30%).

Greenchef Appliances Ltd Financials

Greenchef Appliances Ltd Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.9344.92
1045.945.52
2046.2446.64
5051.3350.2
10055.8654.16
20059.8359.04

Greenchef Appliances Ltd Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Greenchef Appliances Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.80%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Greenchef Appliances Ltd Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Greenchef Appliances Ltd fact sheet for more information

About Greenchef Appliances Ltd

Greenchef Appliances Ltd is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29300KA2010PLC054118 and registration number is 054118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 372.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sukhlal Jain
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Sukhlal Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas Kumar Sukhlal Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Kavitha Kumari
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Japna Choudhary
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dhara Bhawesh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Pitliya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Greenchef Appliances Ltd Share Price

What is the share price of Greenchef Appliances Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenchef Appliances Ltd is ₹45.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Greenchef Appliances Ltd?

The Greenchef Appliances Ltd is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Greenchef Appliances Ltd?

The market cap of Greenchef Appliances Ltd is ₹104.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Greenchef Appliances Ltd?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Greenchef Appliances Ltd are ₹46.00 and ₹45.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greenchef Appliances Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenchef Appliances Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenchef Appliances Ltd is ₹74.05 and 52-week low of Greenchef Appliances Ltd is ₹42.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Greenchef Appliances Ltd performed historically in terms of returns?

The Greenchef Appliances Ltd has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -4.26% for the past month, -20.91% over 3 months, -29.52% over 1 year, -25.58% across 3 years, and -16.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Greenchef Appliances Ltd?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greenchef Appliances Ltd are 0.00 and 1.47 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Greenchef Appliances Ltd News

