Here's the live share price of Greenchef Appliances Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Greenchef Appliances Ltd has declined 16.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.52%.
Greenchef Appliances Ltd’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Greenchef Appliances Ltd
|0
|-6.93
|-21.33
|-31.35
|-29.13
|-25.58
|-16.25
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.57
|27.30
|12.21
|3.18
|39.38
|57.88
|18.95
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-3.42
|8.92
|-0.94
|-23.80
|-22.69
|-6.60
|-8.30
|V-Guard Industries
|-0.26
|-10.09
|-8.19
|-13.05
|0.18
|7.90
|6.91
|Cello World
|-1.06
|-16.88
|-26.17
|-26.48
|-21.73
|-18.83
|-11.77
|Eureka Forbes
|-7.01
|-16.00
|-28.42
|-21.98
|-4.39
|-3.26
|-1.97
|TTK Prestige
|-7.31
|-10.52
|-21.79
|-26.50
|-18.31
|-13.79
|-8.14
|IFB Industries
|-3.55
|-0.27
|-33.85
|-30.55
|0.60
|9.21
|-2.41
|Bajaj Electricals
|-2.36
|-13.31
|-25.24
|-37.15
|-38.90
|-31.07
|-18.96
|Orient Electric
|4.57
|5.31
|-1.59
|-15.54
|-10.64
|-12.77
|-8.10
|Harsha Engineers International
|-1.99
|-10.02
|-6.27
|-12.06
|-5.16
|0.54
|-5.92
|Borosil
|-6.78
|-13.65
|-25.56
|-33.72
|-28.09
|-11.31
|3.93
|Wonder Electricals
|-2.68
|-0.61
|-22.44
|1.05
|-21.80
|89.20
|104.58
|Stove Kraft
|2.51
|-6.99
|-17.75
|-25.50
|-27.97
|5.50
|-0.71
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|0.12
|1.03
|-14.30
|-15.51
|7.52
|-22.99
|1.30
|Tokyo Plast International
|-13.18
|-24.42
|-35.71
|-38.75
|-33.28
|-6.43
|1.47
Over the last one year, Greenchef Appliances Ltd has declined 29.13% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (39.38%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-22.69%), V-Guard Industries (0.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Greenchef Appliances Ltd has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (18.95%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-8.30%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.93
|44.92
|10
|45.9
|45.52
|20
|46.24
|46.64
|50
|51.33
|50.2
|100
|55.86
|54.16
|200
|59.83
|59.04
In the latest quarter, Greenchef Appliances Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.80%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Greenchef Appliances Ltd is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29300KA2010PLC054118 and registration number is 054118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 372.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenchef Appliances Ltd is ₹45.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Greenchef Appliances Ltd is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Greenchef Appliances Ltd is ₹104.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Greenchef Appliances Ltd are ₹46.00 and ₹45.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenchef Appliances Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenchef Appliances Ltd is ₹74.05 and 52-week low of Greenchef Appliances Ltd is ₹42.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Greenchef Appliances Ltd has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -4.26% for the past month, -20.91% over 3 months, -29.52% over 1 year, -25.58% across 3 years, and -16.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greenchef Appliances Ltd are 0.00 and 1.47 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.