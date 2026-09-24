Green Asia Impex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10209AP2014PLC094995 and registration number is 094995. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Marine Foods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 337.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.