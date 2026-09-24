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Green Asia Impex Share Price

Sector
Aquaculture

Green Asia Impex has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 24, 2026 and will close on Sep 28, 2026. The price band has been set at 85.00-90.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Green Asia Impex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Green Asia Impex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apex Frozen Foods		4.18-8.42-13.462.4453.9917.333.85
Mukka Proteins		-8.235.049.0133.37-1.45-13.76-8.5
Sharat Industries		0.660.3312.3910.310.33.321.98
Coastal Corporation		5.14-7.96-25.54-11.1212.05-10.55-7.5
Waterbase		-1.37-7.44-0.96-0.96-0.96-17.28-16.55

Source: Dion Global

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About Green Asia Impex

Green Asia Impex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10209AP2014PLC094995 and registration number is 094995. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Marine Foods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 337.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pasupuleti Venkata Ramarao
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Pasupuleti Meenakshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Itakula Madhu Babu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Marisetti Raghava Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Rao Sanka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lokesh Kanja
    Independent Director

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