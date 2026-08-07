What is the share price of Graviss Hospitality? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Graviss Hospitality is ₹31.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Graviss Hospitality? The Graviss Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Graviss Hospitality? The market cap of Graviss Hospitality is ₹219.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Graviss Hospitality? Today’s highest and lowest price of Graviss Hospitality are ₹31.19 and ₹31.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Graviss Hospitality? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Graviss Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Graviss Hospitality is ₹51.30 and 52-week low of Graviss Hospitality is ₹25.15 as on .

How has the Graviss Hospitality performed historically in terms of returns? The Graviss Hospitality has shown returns of 5.69% over the past day, 2.23% for the past month, 13.42% over 3 months, -27.88% over 1 year, -2.09% across 3 years, and 11.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Graviss Hospitality? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Graviss Hospitality are -332.52 and 1.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global