Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|33.34
|32.89
|30.53
|74.74
|125.74
|164.40
|112.43
|8.24
|7.01
|7.28
|34.75
|43.91
|294.25
|208.77
|4.39
|3.10
|3.00
|14.21
|-18.18
|17.71
|65.62
|15.75
|29.62
|25.82
|70.29
|70.39
|213.15
|61.96
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.37
|17.33
|30.90
|45.05
|50.09
|227.95
|138.48
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|33.70
|30.73
|58.56
|79.63
|83.60
|261.39
|4.29
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101PN1959PLC012761 and registration number is 012761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is ₹304.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is 43.37 and PB ratio of Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is ₹43.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Graviss Hospitality Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is ₹39.30 and 52-week low of Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is ₹17.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.