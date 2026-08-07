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Graviss Hospitality Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRAVISS HOSPITALITY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Graviss Hospitality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.19 Closed
5.69₹ 1.68
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Graviss Hospitality Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.19₹31.19
₹31.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.15₹51.30
₹31.19
Open Price
₹31.19
Prev. Close
₹29.51
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Graviss Hospitality Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Graviss Hospitality		4.952.2313.421.56-27.88-2.0911.07
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Graviss Hospitality has declined 27.88% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Graviss Hospitality has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Graviss Hospitality Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Graviss Hospitality Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.1130.54
1030.2630.35
2030.1830.22
5029.8629.98
10029.4230.34
20032.0132.53

Source: Dion Global

Graviss Hospitality Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Graviss Hospitality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Graviss Hospitality Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 04:38 PM IST ISTGraviss Hospitality - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone And Cons
Jul 10, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTGraviss Hospitality - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 07, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTGraviss Hospitality - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Listing Regulations -Resolutions Passed Through Postal Ballot
Jul 07, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTGraviss Hospitality - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTGraviss Hospitality - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Graviss Hospitality

Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101PN1959PLC012761 and registration number is 012761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Ghai
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Ghai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Romil Ratra
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Usha Chandani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Krishnakant Minawala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavnesh Sawhney
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Graviss Hospitality Share Price

What is the share price of Graviss Hospitality?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Graviss Hospitality is ₹31.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Graviss Hospitality?

The Graviss Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Graviss Hospitality?

The market cap of Graviss Hospitality is ₹219.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Graviss Hospitality?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Graviss Hospitality are ₹31.19 and ₹31.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Graviss Hospitality?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Graviss Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Graviss Hospitality is ₹51.30 and 52-week low of Graviss Hospitality is ₹25.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Graviss Hospitality performed historically in terms of returns?

The Graviss Hospitality has shown returns of 5.69% over the past day, 2.23% for the past month, 13.42% over 3 months, -27.88% over 1 year, -2.09% across 3 years, and 11.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Graviss Hospitality?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Graviss Hospitality are -332.52 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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