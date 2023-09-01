Follow Us

Graviss Hospitality Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GRAVISS HOSPITALITY LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹43.23 Closed
103.93
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Graviss Hospitality Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.20₹43.23
₹43.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.80₹39.30
₹43.23
Open Price
₹40.50
Prev. Close
₹39.30
Volume
78,811

Graviss Hospitality Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.91
  • R246.58
  • R349.94
  • Pivot
    41.55
  • S139.88
  • S236.52
  • S334.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.9435.78
  • 1020.0533.44
  • 2020.2332.05
  • 5020.4931.51
  • 10019.8830.17
  • 20020.1727.48

Graviss Hospitality Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
33.3432.8930.5374.74125.74164.40112.43
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Graviss Hospitality Ltd. Share Holdings

Graviss Hospitality Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Graviss Hospitality Ltd.

Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101PN1959PLC012761 and registration number is 012761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Romil Ratra
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harsh Kumar Varma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Tina Pardal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Harindra Pal Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gulshan Bijlani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra V Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Graviss Hospitality Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Graviss Hospitality Ltd.?

The market cap of Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is ₹304.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Graviss Hospitality Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is 43.37 and PB ratio of Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Graviss Hospitality Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is ₹43.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Graviss Hospitality Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Graviss Hospitality Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is ₹39.30 and 52-week low of Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is ₹17.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

