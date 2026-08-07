Here's the live share price of Graviss Hospitality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Graviss Hospitality
|4.95
|2.23
|13.42
|1.56
|-27.88
|-2.09
|11.07
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Graviss Hospitality has declined 27.88% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Graviss Hospitality has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.11
|30.54
|10
|30.26
|30.35
|20
|30.18
|30.22
|50
|29.86
|29.98
|100
|29.42
|30.34
|200
|32.01
|32.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Graviss Hospitality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:38 PM IST IST
|Graviss Hospitality - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone And Cons
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Graviss Hospitality - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Graviss Hospitality - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Listing Regulations -Resolutions Passed Through Postal Ballot
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Graviss Hospitality - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Graviss Hospitality - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101PN1959PLC012761 and registration number is 012761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Graviss Hospitality is ₹31.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Graviss Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Graviss Hospitality is ₹219.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Graviss Hospitality are ₹31.19 and ₹31.19.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Graviss Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Graviss Hospitality is ₹51.30 and 52-week low of Graviss Hospitality is ₹25.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Graviss Hospitality has shown returns of 5.69% over the past day, 2.23% for the past month, 13.42% over 3 months, -27.88% over 1 year, -2.09% across 3 years, and 11.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Graviss Hospitality are -332.52 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global