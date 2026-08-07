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Gratex Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRATEX INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Gratex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.60 Closed
-4.87₹ -1.26
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gratex Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.60₹24.60
₹24.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.18₹28.06
₹24.60
Open Price
₹24.60
Prev. Close
₹25.86
Volume
634

Source: Dion Global

Gratex Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gratex Industries		-7.69-5.7514.4243.1931.9710.2417.21
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gratex Industries has gained 31.97% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Gratex Industries has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Gratex Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gratex Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.2825.67
1026.525.98
2026.2925.97
5024.7724.64
10021.6822.96
20020.521.66

Source: Dion Global

Gratex Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gratex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gratex Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTGratex Industries - Book Closure For Purpose Of 42Nd Annual General Meeting Of Company.
Aug 07, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTGratex Industries - Intimation Of 42Nd Annual General Meeting Of Gratex Industries Limited.
Aug 07, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTGratex Industries - Results For Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTGratex Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 07Th August 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTGratex Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter En

Source: Dion Global

About Gratex Industries

Gratex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21093MH1984PLC032248 and registration number is 032248. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wall paper. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Paper & Paper Products
  • Address
    Gratex House, A73, TTC Industrial Area,MIDC, Navi mumbai Maharashtra 400703
  • Contact
    esales@gratex.in
    www.gratex.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Baldevkrishan Sharma
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Karan Baldevkrishan Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Mona Pratap Menon
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Prashant Sawant
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Akanksha Bector
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gratex Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Gratex Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gratex Industries is ₹24.60 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gratex Industries?

The Gratex Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gratex Industries?

The market cap of Gratex Industries is ₹7.47 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gratex Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gratex Industries are ₹24.60 and ₹24.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gratex Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gratex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gratex Industries is ₹28.06 and 52-week low of Gratex Industries is ₹16.18 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Gratex Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gratex Industries has shown returns of -4.87% over the past day, -5.75% for the past month, 14.42% over 3 months, 31.97% over 1 year, 10.24% across 3 years, and 17.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gratex Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gratex Industries are 67.77 and 1.99 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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