Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gratex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21093MH1984PLC032248 and registration number is 032248. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wall paper. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gratex Industries Ltd. is ₹5.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gratex Industries Ltd. is 31.25 and PB ratio of Gratex Industries Ltd. is 1.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gratex Industries Ltd. is ₹19.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gratex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gratex Industries Ltd. is ₹43.95 and 52-week low of Gratex Industries Ltd. is ₹12.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.