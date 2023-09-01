What is the Market Cap of Gratex Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Gratex Industries Ltd. is ₹5.99 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gratex Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gratex Industries Ltd. is 31.25 and PB ratio of Gratex Industries Ltd. is 1.76 as on .

What is the share price of Gratex Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gratex Industries Ltd. is ₹19.75 as on .