What is the share price of Gratex Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gratex Industries is ₹24.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Gratex Industries? The Gratex Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gratex Industries? The market cap of Gratex Industries is ₹7.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gratex Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gratex Industries are ₹24.60 and ₹24.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gratex Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gratex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gratex Industries is ₹28.06 and 52-week low of Gratex Industries is ₹16.18 as on .

How has the Gratex Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Gratex Industries has shown returns of -4.87% over the past day, -5.75% for the past month, 14.42% over 3 months, 31.97% over 1 year, 10.24% across 3 years, and 17.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gratex Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gratex Industries are 67.77 and 1.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global