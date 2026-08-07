Here's the live share price of Gratex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gratex Industries
|-7.69
|-5.75
|14.42
|43.19
|31.97
|10.24
|17.21
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gratex Industries has gained 31.97% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Gratex Industries has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.28
|25.67
|10
|26.5
|25.98
|20
|26.29
|25.97
|50
|24.77
|24.64
|100
|21.68
|22.96
|200
|20.5
|21.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gratex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Gratex Industries - Book Closure For Purpose Of 42Nd Annual General Meeting Of Company.
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Gratex Industries - Intimation Of 42Nd Annual General Meeting Of Gratex Industries Limited.
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Gratex Industries - Results For Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Gratex Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 07Th August 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Gratex Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter En
Source: Dion Global
Gratex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21093MH1984PLC032248 and registration number is 032248. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wall paper. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gratex Industries is ₹24.60 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Gratex Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gratex Industries is ₹7.47 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gratex Industries are ₹24.60 and ₹24.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gratex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gratex Industries is ₹28.06 and 52-week low of Gratex Industries is ₹16.18 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Gratex Industries has shown returns of -4.87% over the past day, -5.75% for the past month, 14.42% over 3 months, 31.97% over 1 year, 10.24% across 3 years, and 17.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gratex Industries are 67.77 and 1.99 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global