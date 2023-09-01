Follow Us

Gratex Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GRATEX INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.75 Closed
-1.99-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gratex Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.75₹19.75
₹19.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.55₹43.95
₹19.75
Open Price
₹19.75
Prev. Close
₹20.15
Volume
1

Gratex Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.75
  • R219.75
  • R319.75
  • Pivot
    19.75
  • S119.75
  • S219.75
  • S319.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.0619.89
  • 1023.5719.43
  • 2025.2918.93
  • 5025.8118.13
  • 10018.8317.77
  • 20015.4117.6

Gratex Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.9923.8244.6923.36-11.99117.0338.60
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Gratex Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Gratex Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gratex Industries Ltd.

Gratex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21093MH1984PLC032248 and registration number is 032248. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wall paper. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Baldevkrishan Sharma
    Chairman & Director
  • Ms. Mona Menon
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Karan Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Pradeep Nagori
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Sawant
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gratex Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gratex Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Gratex Industries Ltd. is ₹5.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gratex Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gratex Industries Ltd. is 31.25 and PB ratio of Gratex Industries Ltd. is 1.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gratex Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gratex Industries Ltd. is ₹19.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gratex Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gratex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gratex Industries Ltd. is ₹43.95 and 52-week low of Gratex Industries Ltd. is ₹12.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

