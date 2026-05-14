A dividend payout from UltraTech Cement is set to strengthen the cash position of Grasim Industries. The brokerage house Jefferies believes this could reshape the company’s next phase of growth strategy.

According to the brokerage report, Grasim is expected to receive nearly Rs 3,970 crore from UltraTech Cement’s Rs 240 per share dividend payout in the fourth quarter of FY26.

The big dividend windfall

“Grasim is set to receive Rs 3,970 crore from UltraTech Cement’s Rs240/share payout in Q4FY26, a sharp step-up vs. prior yrs,” noted the brokerage house in its report.

This marks a jump compared to the roughly Rs 1,160 crore to Rs 1,280 crore received in FY25-26, and higher than the Rs 610 crore to Rs 630 crore range seen between FY22-24.

Grasim: Jefferies sees 15% upside

Jefferies has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Grasim Industries with a target price of Rs 3,440. This implies an upside potential of around 15% from the current market price.

The brokerage believes the sudden rise in dividend inflows gives Grasim a much larger financial cushion at a time when the company is expanding aggressively into new businesses like paints and Business-to-Business electronic commerce.

According to the brokerage report, “The structurally higher dividend pool from UltraTech Cement widens capital allocation possibilities for Grasim Industries.”

Birla Opus and B2B expansion move into focus

A large part of the market discussion is now centred around how Grasim may use this additional cash flow, especially for scaling its paints business under the Birla Opus brand.

According to the Jefferies report, Birla OpusBirla Opus has already completed most of its heavy capital expenditure phase and is now entering a stage focused on execution, distribution growth and customer acquisition.

Jefferies noted, “Birla Opus has largely completed its capital-intensive phase and is now focused on execution.”

The brokerage believes the higher dividend receipts from UltraTech Cement may now help Grasim increase spending on dealer incentives, marketing campaigns and brand visibility to strengthen its position in the paints segment.

Apart from paints, Grasim is also expected to continue investing in its Business-to-Business electronic commerce platform.

The report added, “The funds may support faster scale-up of paints & aid continued investment in B2B Ecom platform.”

The debt reduction angle becomes important

Jefferies also highlighted concerns around Grasim’s balance sheet after years of investments.

According to the brokerage report, Grasim has already invested nearly Rs 10,000 crore into the Birla Opus paints business and had also raised around Rs 4,000 crore through a rights issue in early 2024.

Even after the fundraising exercise, the company’s standalone net debt remains around Rs 6,900 crore. Jefferies estimates net debt to trailing twelve-month EBITDA at around 4.5 times to 5 times as of December 2025.

The brokerage stated, “Retaining & deploying excess div inflows toward debt reduction would compress leverage and restore BS flexibility.”

Can Grasim reduce its holding company discount?

Another major factor being tracked by investors is the holding company discount attached to Grasim’s valuation.

As per Jefferies report, Grasim still trades at a nearly 40% holding company discount. The brokerage house believes the company now has multiple options to unlock value.

Jefferies noted, “Share buybacks are attractive given the ~40% HoldCo disc.”

The report also mentioned that Grasim could look at acquisitions in related sectors or even expand into new businesses, though such moves may carry execution risks.

What investors should watch on May 20

The brokerage believes capital allocation decisions after this dividend windfall will remain one of the biggest triggers for the stock going forward.

According to the brokerage report, “Grasim’s capital allocation decisions post the dividend windfall emerging as a key monitorable.”

Disclaimer: The following content includes specific investment analysis and price targets sourced from a third-party brokerage report. This information is provided for educational and news purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or personal recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor to assess the suitability of any investment based on their individual risk profile and financial goals.

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